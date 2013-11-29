Baltimore Ravens - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - INSIDE SLANT

History suggested the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers would play another nail-biter on Thanksgiving night.

The fierce AFC North rivals followed the script.

Justin Tucker kicked five field goals, and the Ravens held on for a 22-20 win when the Steelers missed a potential game-tying two-point conversion with 1:06 remaining.

Quarterback Joe Flacco completed 24 of 35 passes for 251 yards and one touchdown, leading the Ravens (6-6) to their second win in a row. Baltimore moved within 1 1/2 games of AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers (5-7) saw their three-game winning streak end.

Ten of the past 12 meetings between Baltimore and Pittsburgh were decided by three points or fewer.

“It’s not over when we play the Steelers, it’s never over when they play the Ravens,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “That’s why these games are so great.”

Leading 10-0 at halftime, the Ravens opened the second half with three consecutive scoring drives. Each ended with a field goal from Tucker, who extended his streak to 27 straight, including nine the past two weeks.

After Tucker’s 48-yard field goal extended Baltimore’s lead to eight points with 5:37 remaining, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger drove the Steelers 79 yards for a score. Wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Roethlisberger on fourth down.

On the two-point attempt, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was unable to haul in Roethlisberger’s pass on the left side of the end zone.

Now the Steelers likely must win their remaining four regular-season games to capture one of the AFC’s wild-card playoff berths.

”We’ll assess it tomorrow,“ Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said when asked about his team’s postseason chances. ”Tonight we’ll accept responsibility for not doing enough.

Roethlisberger finished 28 of 44 for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

“Joe (Flacco) and I talked about it out there at the end,” Roethlisberger said of the close-game frequency between the teams. “Neither one of us can seem to put it away when we play. It’s a great rivalry.”

Each teams converted over half of its third-down plays.

“We had drives, we extended drives,” Harbaugh said after his team finished 10 of 17 on third down. “We didn’t always finish them like we wanted to with (touchdowns), but we got points. That was probably the difference in the game.”

That and the right-footed accuracy of Tucker, who earlier in the day was selected the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

“What more can you say,” Harbaugh said. “He’s gotten every accolade, and it’s been well deserved.”

All of Tucker’s field goals were from 34 yards and beyond, including a 38-yarder in the third quarter set up by Jacoby Jones’ 73-yard kickoff return. Replays showed Tomlin lingered in the white strip along the sideline, scooting away at the last second but perhaps causing Jones to veer off his straight line.

“Mike Tomlin stopped us one time,” Flacco cracked.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith caught six passes for 93 yards, including the Ravens’ lone touchdown, a 7-yard reception in the first quarter.

Steelers running back Le‘Veon Bell rushed 16 times for 73 yards, and he scored a 1-yard touchdown with 9:32 remaining, cutting the Ravens’ lead to 19-14. The rookie left the game with a possible concussion on Pittsburgh’s final drive. Bell took a violent hit that dislodged his helmet as he attempted to score from the 1-yard line.

The play was originally ruled a touchdown, but the officials overturned the call after determining Bell’s helmet came off before the ball crossed the goal line.

Smith had three receptions on Baltimore’s opening drive, including a 54-yard bomb to the Steelers’ 1-yard line. After the Ravens lost 6 yards on the next two plays, Flacco found Smith open in the middle of the end zone for a touchdown.

Pittsburgh’s best chance for first-half points came when kicker Shaun Suisham lined up for a 50-yard field-goal attempt midway through the second quarter.

Timing issues led to the Ravens tackling Suisham for a 12-yard loss.

Taking over on their 44-yard line, the defending Super Bowl champions moved into Pittsburgh territory, leading to Tucker’s 43-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 3:06 remaining before halftime.

During the drive, Steelers linebacker Jason Worilds sacked Flacco and forced a fumble, but the Ravens recovered the ball.

“I feel like we’re getting there,” Harbaugh said. “You need to prove it every week.”

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - NOTES, QUOTES

--WR Brandon Stokley sprained a knee in the second quarter and did not return.

--Baltimore native and 22-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps attended the Ravens’ second-ever Thanksgiving Day game, both at Ravens Stadium.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re hoping that it doesn’t catch up to you, that you keep kicking field goals. But, in the back of your mind, you’re thinking that it probably is at some point and it did -- or it almost did.” -- Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco and the team settling for five field goals.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

What we learned:

The defending Super Bowl champions are finding their stride. After losing four of five games, Baltimore has won two straight games, putting itself back into AFC North and Wild Card chase.

“It just means that we’re in the hunt,” said wide receiver Torrey Smith, who scored the Ravens lone touchdown on a 7-yard catch in the first quarter. “Obviously, if we had lost we would have been out of it and playing a bunch of meaningless games. But, now it’s just like the playoffs. We win and continue to give ourselves a chance.”

Offensively, the deep pass played a pivotal role in both victories. After catching a 60-yard pass in last week’s 19-7 win over the New York Jets, Smith set up his own touchdown by hauling in a 54-yard bomb on Baltimore’s opening possession against the Ravens.

--One constant with Baltimore offense: It’s rarely a thing of beauty. That was the case against the Steelers as the Ravens scored only one touchdown, settling for five Justin Tucker field goals. However, scoring drives are scoring drives and Baltimore had six against a formidable defense. The key, converting on third down, which Baltimore did on 10 of 17 opportunities and often via the pass.

“I thought our quarterback made some incredible plays,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Joe Flacco, who proved rather nimble against Pittsburgh’s pass rush. “Joe, of late, has been really moving around and make some incredible plays outside of the pocket.”