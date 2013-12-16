Baltimore Ravens - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - INSIDE SLANT

The Baltimore Ravens want to build on their impressive fourth-quarter performance against the Minnesota Vikings, starting with their Monday night game against the Detroit Lions.

Against the Vikings, the Ravens scored three touchdowns in the final two minutes with 207 net yards and a dozen first downs in the fourth quarter. That was enough to win a game that included five lead changes in a wild finish with 36 points in the final 2:05.

“We would like to have 200 yards in a quarter; that’s what it’s supposed to look like, certainly,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We need to be productive. We’ve had our ups and downs offensively. We’ve been trying to put this thing together throughout the course of the season, and we’ve had some good moments, but we’ve had a lot of challenging moments, too. So, we’re going to continue to try to do that with the pieces that we have.”

The Ravens had just one touchdown heading into the final 2:05.

“There weren’t very many mistakes on offense at all,” Harbaugh said. “Offensively, I can’t think of one missed assignment we had.”

The return of tight end Dennis Pitta from hip surgery provided a boost as he caught one touchdown.

And the Ravens went 3 for 3 in the red zone.

“It’s very huge,” tight end Ed Dickson said of Pitta. “We knew the type of plays he could make. ... He’s going to help us big going into December. He came back at the perfect time.”

Added Harbaugh: “The more guys you put out there that are weapons, it helps everybody. If you look at us offensively, we’re not a one-man show. We’ve got guys at every position that can make plays. Everybody can be involved in the passing game and we feel like we have good runners that can make some plays (and) that continue to improve.”

In the fourth quarter, quarterback Joe Flacco completed 12 of 18 passes for 130 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

SERIES HISTORY: 4th regular-season meeting. Ravens lead series, 2-1. The Ravens won, 48-3, in Baltimore on Dec. 13, 2009.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - NOTES, QUOTES

--Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs got ejected from a road game against the Detroit Lions eight years ago by referee Mike Carey. Carey said Suggs “bumped me with malice in his heart.”

Suggs’ facemask brushed against Carey’s cap, triggering the ejection and a $15,000 fine for impermissible contact with an official. Suggs was infuriated after being flagged for roughing the passer.

“Yeah, I had a lot of malice in my heart,” Suggs said Wednesday in light-hearted fashion. “I think I head-butted a ref.”

The Ravens were one penalty shy of tying the NFL record for penalties in a game, committing 21 penalties.

“It was an interesting day,” Suggs said. “But that’s in the past and we don’t ever want to see that side of us again.”

Suggs said memories of going back to Detroit won’t affect his focus.

“No, they won’t come back at all,” Suggs said. “That was then, this is now. Wow, time sure does fly.”

--Ravens rookie safety Matt Elam was still in high school when Lions star wide receiver Calvin Johnson first entered the NFL seven years ago. Six years younger than the 27-year-old Pro Bowl receiver, Elam suggested Wednesday that Johnson’s age could somehow be a negative factor for the Lions against the Ravens on Monday night.

“He’s pretty old, so I don’t know how physical he’ll be,” Elam told the Associated Press. “He’s a big guy, but he’s older. I guess when they get older they’re not going to be as physical, you know what I‘m saying? We’re going to have to be physical, make him uncomfortable.”

Johnson is well-known for his physical nature and overpowering smaller defensive backs with his blend of size, speed and leaping ability. At 6-foot-5, 236 pounds, Johnson is seven inches taller and 26 pounds heavier than Elam

Johnson has already caught 75 passes for 1,348 yards and a dozen touchdowns. Elam has 50 tackles, no interceptions and two pass deflections with two fumble recoveries.

Elam also said Johnson is a “big, fast, athletic, unstoppable, freak.”

Johnson responded on Thursday to Elam’s remarks

“He can talk all he wants,” Johnson told Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. “He plays back. I don’t see him every play unless I run past him.”

Johnson had his own observations on Elam and the Ravens’ other safety James Ihedigbo, saying they are “nothing special. Those are definitely guys we can make plays on.”

If so, they wouldn’t be the only ones. The Ravens have yielded 16 passing plays of at least 40 yards this season, making them the most bombed team in the NFL.

--Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, kicker Justin Tucker and fullback Vonta Leach are the only three Ravens ranking in the top 10 of fans’ Pro Bowl balloting. Suggs ranks third behind the Kansas City Chiefs’ Tamba Hali and the Indianapolis Colts’ Robert Mathis.

Leach is third behind Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert and Cleveland Browns fullback Chris Ogbonnaya. Tucker is eighth.

BY THE NUMBERS: 27 -- Consecutive field goals by Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, the longest active streak in the NFL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There is no disrespect calling a spade a spade. But the season isn’t over yet. We still have two on the road, and we need these two. I guess we’ll have an answer for that question come the end of the season. But as of right now, we’re not too much worried about it. We’ve got to go to Detroit, come home against New England, and then we go to Cincinnati. But first thing is first, and we’ve got to handle Detroit.” -- Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs on the Ravens’ 1-5 road record.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Ravens placed veteran wide receiver Brandon Stokley on injured reserve with a concussion. Stokley has a history of concussions and was shut down for the season. The Ravens re-signed veteran running back Bernard Scott, who was cut Saturday when tight end Dennis Pitta was activated.

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Joe Flacco completed 65 percent of his throws for 230 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for a 120.8 passer rating in his lone previous game against the Lions.

--RB Ray Rice rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 53 yards in his previous game against the Lions.

INJURY IMPACT

--OLB Elvis Dumervil (ankle) is expected to return after missing the last game. Dumervil has five tackles and a sack in two previous games against the Lions.

--S Brynden Trawick has missed the last three games with a high-ankle sprain.

GAME PLAN:

The Ravens will do everything they can to contain Lions star wide receiver Calvin Johnson. They’ll also keep a close eye on versatile Lions running back Reggie Bush and attempt to pressure quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Offensively, look for the Ravens to try to run the football enough to keep the Lions’ defense honest. The Ravens are primarily a passing team and will try to throw deep and go after a vulnerable secondary.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Ravens CB Jimmy Smith vs. Lions WR Calvin Johnson -- Smith is an improving young corner who excels in press coverage. Johnson is one of the most imposing, dangerous wide receivers in the game. Smith may have met his match.

--Ravens C Gino Gradkowski vs. Lions DT Ndamukong Suh -- Gradkowski is an undersized technician who lacks ideal size. Suh is a dominant interior defensive lineman with a pronounced nasty streak.