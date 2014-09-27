Baltimore Ravens - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - INSIDE SLANT

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle tackle Eugene Monroe underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday. Monroe is expected to miss at least a few games. Monroe will be replaced in the starting lineup by undrafted rookie James Hurst.

“I don’t know how many (games),” Harbaugh said. “I don’t think it’s going to be on the long end, but that’s something we are going to get cleaned up.”

Monroe was signed to a five-year, $37.5 million contract in March that included $19 million guaranteed.

“To not have (Monroe) is going to be different, but it’s honestly something that I try not to pay too much attention to,” quarterback Joe Flacco said. “I think Hurst is going to come in, fill in and do a great job. I have all the confidence in the world in him.”

Hurst started a school-record 49 games at North Carolina and was named an All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.

“It’s been a long journey, a lot of ups and downs, but mostly ups,” Hurst said. “Right now is an opportunity for me. I‘m going to put in all the work that I can to be responsible for my job on Sunday.”

Hurst held Houston Texans outside linebacker and top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to three tackles and no sacks last season when the Tar Heels played South Carolina.

“I‘m not really too worried about it,” left guard Kelechi Osemele said of Hurst. “His technique has always been on point and he’s always been a hard worker and is a consistent guy. So, it’s next man up. Obviously, it’s going to be a loss because Eugene’s a veteran and he’s a savvy guy, but, at the same time, we have to go out and execute like we always do.”

SERIES HISTORY: 5th regular-season meeting. Panthers lead series, 3-1. The Ravens defeated the Panthers 37-13 in 2010 in the last meeting.

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - NOTES, QUOTES

--Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta had surgery to repair his dislocated, fractured right hip and was placed on injured reserve.

During his initial fracture and dislocation in training camp before last season, Pitta landed awkwardly in the back of the end zone while trying to make a contested catch after colliding with strong safety James Ihedigbo.

In that case, Pitta suffered significant trauma through the force of landing on his hip.

This time, though, Pitta’s hip dislocated and fractured with no contact as he suffered the injury when he planted his leg and attempted to run up the field during a catch in the Ravens’ 23-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Pitta signed a five-year, $32 million contract in March that included $16 million guaranteed with an $11 million signing bonus. The deal includes fully guaranteed base salaries of $1 million this year and $4 million next year for skill, injury and salary cap.

Pitta’s season-ending injury immediately triggered sadness in the Ravens’ locker room. That mood has been boosted somewhat by the experienced presence of two-time Pro Bowl tight end Owen Daniels, who will operate as Pitta’s primary replacement.

“Owen is actually moving as good as I’ve ever seen him move,” said Ravens tight end Phillip Supernaw, who played with Daniels previously for the Houston Texans. “I think he’ll fit in perfectly.”

Daniels has already caught 10 passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns in three games with the Ravens since joining them in the spring via a one-year, $1 million contract. In nine NFL seasons, Daniels has caught 395 career passes for 4,687 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak’s playbook is based heavily on double tight end formations. He’s expected to still utilize the tight ends as much as before with Daniels carrying the majority of the workload with Pitta now on injured reserve after fracturing and dislocating his right hip Sunday for the second time in the past year.

“It’s really sad and I feel terrible for Dennis,” Daniels said. “I thought we had a really good thing going, and it’s unfortunate. I’ve been a starter since my rookie year and have carried the load for a while. It’s not just going to come from me. It will come from everybody, the wideouts and the whole tight end group.”

That will include Daniels being backed up by rookie tight end Crockett Gillmore and Supernaw, who was promoted this week from the practice squad.

--Ravens wide receiver Deonte Thompson was cut on Wednesday, marking the second time in the past five days he’s been released. The Ravens replaced him on the roster by claiming former San Diego Chargers defensive lineman Lawrence Guy off waivers. The 6-foot-4, 318-pounder has previous stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers and has 38 career tackles, one sack and four pass deflections.

The Ravens re-signed running back Fitzgerald Toussaint to the practice squad.

--Ravens rookie inside linebacker C.J. Mosley got caught retaliating Sunday. Blocked after the whistle blew by Pro Bowl center Alex Mack, Mosley slugged him with a left hook that sent Mack flailing to the ground.

Mosley was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty while Mack wasn’t penalized Now, Mosley is bracing for a fine from the NFL.

“It’s always the second one, so I’ve got to be smarter,” Mosley said. “That’s on me. I haven’t been fined yet, but I will be waiting for it in the mail.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 11-1 -- The Ravens’ record at home against NFC teams since 2008. The Panthers are 20-2 at home against NFC teams since 2002.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Usually, 35-year-old guys shouldn’t be doing this, right. My enthusiasm will be out of this world. It’ll be fun to play against guys that I know their tendencies, they know my tendencies.” -- Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith on his early success since leaving the Carolina Panthers when he was cut in March and signed by Baltimore.

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--Doubtful: RB Fozzy Whittaker (thigh), T Garry Williams (back)

--Questionable: LB Thomas Davis (hip), RB Jonathan Stewart (knee)

--Probable: WR Jerricho Cotchery (thigh), CB Charles Godfrey (ankle), S Roman Harper (knee), RB DeAngelo Williams (thigh)

Practice Report

BALTIMORE RAVENS

--Out: DT Timmy Jernigan (knee), T Eugene Monroe (knee)

--Questionable: DE Chris Canty (knee)

--Probable: TE Owen Daniels (not injury related), RB Bernard Pierce (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (knee, ankle), WR Steve Smith (not injury related), LB Terrell Suggs (thigh)

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Jimmy Smith (knee, ankle) returned to practice and is expected to play Sunday.

--T Eugene Monroe had knee surgery and will miss at least this game and likely more games.

--OLB Terrell Suggs (groin) is expected to play Sunday.

--DE Chris Canty (knee, calf) is expected to play Sunday.

--DT Timmy Jernigan (knee) is out.

--RB Bernard Pierce (quadriceps) practiced for the second consecutive day and is expected to play Sunday.

--K Justin Tucker was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after connecting on a 32-yard game-winning field goal against the Browns.

GAME PLAN: The Ravens’ offense will keep pounding the football inside behind Lorenzo Taliaferro, the rookie fourth-round pick who gained 91 yards against the Browns. Joe Flacco is expected to target Owen Daniels more and keep throwing to Steve Smith as he faces his old team. Defensively, the Ravens will try to keep Cam Newton in the pocket and work on shoring up their secondary after a series of mix-ups in coverage against the Browns.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Ravens OLB Elvis Dumervil vs. Panthers offensive line.

The Panthers are banged up along the offensive line. Dumervil, who has two sacks this season, is a powerful pass rusher who had a sack and forced fumble in his previous two games against the Panthers.

--Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro vs. Panthers MLB Luke Kuechly.

Taliaferro is a downhill power runner with a solid burst in the open field, but few moves. Kuechly is one of the most formidable linebackers in the game, an absolute tackling machine. Something has to give in this matchup.