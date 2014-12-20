Baltimore Ravens - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - INSIDE SLANT

Since the Houston Texans have no intentions of revealing the identity of their starting quarterback until kickoff Sunday, the Ravens are planning for both Case Keenum and Thaddeus Lewis.

“We’re not going to publicly name who’s starting,” Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said during a conference call with Baltimore reporters Wednesday. “We’ll just let everybody see that when the game starts.”

Keenum went 0-8 as a starter for the Texans last season, passing for 1,760 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He also lost two of his six fumbles. A pocket passer, Keenum was signed off the St. Louis Rams’ practice squad this week.

Lewis is a mobile former Buffalo Bills quarterback who passed for 1,092 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions last season. He rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown, but also fumbled seven times and lost three of them.

“(We‘re) a little busy this week; we have to prepare for two quarterbacks,” outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said. “We don’t really know which one we’re going to see, so (we) have to prepare for them both. (We) kind of have to have two game plans, and that’s what we’re going to do. It depends on which one we get. That’s when we’ll apply it to the game.”

The Texans are in the unenviable situation of playing untested quarterbacks, having lost Ryan Mallett, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tom Savage to injuries.

The Ravens have 14 sacks in the past two games, including eight Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. So, whoever’s under center is also likely to be under siege. The Ravens’ pass rush is led by Suggs and outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil, who have combined for 28 sacks.

“The pass rush is always really important,” coach John Harbaugh said. “It’s a strength of ours, obviously, and we have to play to that strength.”

A few reports out of Texas have indicated that Keenum is the likely starter, but there’s been nothing definitive to convince the Ravens to do anything other than prepare for both Keenum and Lewis.

“We don’t know who we’re going to play,” said Dumervil, who has 17 sacks. “All we can do is just kind of gather up film and try to prepare for everything because they obviously have two choices to go with. As difficult as it may seem for them, it’s difficult for us, too. You have to prepare for the system, but you have to know your personnel. With that being said, we just have a lot of studying to do this week.”

SERIES HISTORY: 8th regular-season meeting. Ravens lead series, 6-1. They lost 43-13 on Oct. 11, 2012 at Houston.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - NOTES, QUOTES

--President Obama told reporters on Friday that he was disappointed that Sony cancelled the release of “The Interview” while discussing North Korea’s cyber-attack.

While discussing the film, Obama misspoke and called James Franco, one of the film’s stars, James Flacco. He apparently confused the actor with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

“I think it says something interesting about North Korea that they decided to have the state mount an all-out assault on a movie studio because of a satirical movie starring Seth Rogen and James Flacco,” Obama said.

Twitter, social media and the mainstream media were all over Obama’s faux pas Friday afternoon. Even Flacco had fun with it.

“@barackobama It’s James Franco, not James Flacco,” Flacco said on his Twitter account.

He followed with another tweet, “Welcome to the family, brother. @JamesFrancoTV”

A fake James Flacco account then appeared on Twitter and offered this: “I’d be more bummed about Sony yanking my movie, but I‘m having the best season of my career.”

--Fullback Kyle Juszczyk was visibly angry at himself Sunday when he didn’t tuck the football in following a catch and paid the price with his second lost fumble of the season.

The turnover led to a 53-yard field goal by Jaguars kicker Josh Scobee during the second quarter of the Ravens’ 20-12 win.

The former Harvard standout is known for his sound hands and had never fumbled at any level of football until earlier this season when he lost control of the ball against the New Orleans Saints.

Against the Jaguars, the fumble ruling was upheld after the Ravens’ unsuccessful instant replay challenge.

“You’ve got to have better ball security and know the down and distance and where you’re at on the field,” Juszczyk said. “It’s more annoying than anything. Hopefully, that’s the last one.”

Juszczyk has drawn high marks for his work as a lead blocker. He also has caught 19 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. However, fumbling will undoubtedly cut down on his opportunities to touch the football.

“Basically, the coaches told me to play smart,” Juszczyk said.

--Justin Forsett has played for five NFL teams in seven seasons, making it difficult for the running back to hold grudges against any particular team.

Forsett counts his year with the Texans as an enjoyable one heading into Sunday’s road game at NRG Stadium. One week ago, Forsett described being cut after last season by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a dark time in his life.

”It’s not as emotional,“ said Forsett, who’s rushed for 1,128 yards and eight touchdowns this season. ”If I had to respond to every team that cut me, I would lose my mind. I would be an angry dude. I had some great relationships with the Texans. It will be good to go back and see those guys. ...

“As far as revenge, for me personally, I’ve been on so many teams, I would be crazy thinking about getting revenge on everybody. So, that’s out of the question for me.”

Two seasons ago for the Texans, Forsett rushed for 374 yards and one touchdown. Off the field, Forsett had some important milestones.

“My firstborn was born there in Houston,” Forsett said. “My wife was playing volleyball for USA Volleyball, so that was actually the first place we were living together as a couple. I got an opportunity to play for a great team. It was cool.”

--The Ravens signed cornerback Chris Greenwood off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

Drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round in 2012 out of Division III Albion College, Greenwood joins the Ravens after the team placed cornerback Asa Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday. Jackson was the fifth Ravens cornerback to be declared out for the season.

A big cornerback at 6 feet 1, 193 pounds, Greenwood has played in three career games and has six tackles. Greenwood has run the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds.

--Veteran cornerback Antoine Cason was a healthy scratch last Sunday as he worked to familiarize himself with the defensive playbook after being signed a week ago. Cason is hoping to be active this week.

“No doubt, I feel great,” he said. “I learned a whole lot throughout the week, asking guys questions and taking care of business.”

--Newly acquired defensive tackle Casey Walker, signed off the New England Patriots’ practice squad Tuesday, said he’s noticed some parallels between the two franchises.

“It’s similar. Football is football,” Walker said. “I was blessed to come to a winning organization.”

--Torrey Smith is the Ravens’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. The award recognizes a player annually for his community service and excellence on the field. It was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after the late Chicago Bears running back. The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors awards show Jan. 31.

BY THE NUMBERS: 8 -- Points that kicker Justin Tucker needs to reach 400 for his career. If he hits the mark Sunday at Houston, he’ll tie Jan Stenerud (47 games) as the fastest kicker in NFL history to hit the market.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He is playing special, phenomenal. That’s why we call him half-man, half-amazing. I’ve never seen a rookie come in and play like him,” -- Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, on standout rookie inside linebacker C.J. Mosley.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

BALTIMORE RAVENS

--Questionable: DE Chris Canty (ankle)

--Probable: TE Owen Daniels (not injury related), S Will Hill (not injury related), WR Jacoby Jones (illness), CB Anthony Levine (ankle), G Kelechi Osemele (not injury related), RB Bernard Pierce (back), LB Daryl Smith (not injury related), LB Terrell Suggs (not injury related)

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: TE Garrett Graham (ankle), LB Mike Mohamed (concussion), QB Tom Savage (knee), G Xavier Su‘a-Filo (back)

--Questionable: WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle)

--Probable: T Tyson Clabo (foot, back), LB Brian Cushing (ankle), LB Akeem Dent (neck), RB Arian Foster (hip), CB Kareem Jackson (knee), WR Andre Johnson (concussion, not injury related), CB Johnathan Joseph (ankle), LB Whitney Mercilus (back), WR DeVier Posey (calf), LB Jeff Tarpinian (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

--DE Chris Canty didn’t practice Wednesday because of a lingering ankle injury, but he downplayed the severity and is expected to start Sunday against the Houston Texans.

--KR Jacoby Jones didn’t practice because of an illness.

--WR Torrey Smith wasn’t listed on the injury report after dealing with a sprained right knee for the past few weeks.

GAME PLAN: The Ravens will go after Houston quarterbacks Case Keenum or Thaddeus Lewis with a relentless pass rush that has 14 sacks in the past two games, including eight sacks of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Blake Bortles last Sunday.

The Ravens will try to contain star defensive end J.J. Watt on both sides of the football. He has scored five touchdowns, including three TD catches as a tight end.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs vs. Texans LT Duane Brown. Suggs is up to 11 sacks and coming off a 2.5-sack performance in one of his better games of the season. Brown is a Pro Bowl tackle and one of the top pass blockers in the NFL.

--Ravens T Rick Wagner vs. Texans DE J.J. Watt. Wagner has had a strong first season in the NFL as a run blocker and pass blocker, but Watt is extremely formidable. Watt has 16.5 sacks and routinely beats offensive tackles with his combination of brute strength, speed and technique.