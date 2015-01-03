Baltimore Ravens - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - INSIDE SLANT

As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for their AFC wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday night, they hope to reverse their recent trend of slow starts offensively.

The Ravens have been outscored 41-20 in the first half of the past four games with zero offensive touchdowns in the first quarter during that span.

”I don’t know if it’s nerves, I don’t know how to put my finger on it,“ running back Justin Forsett said. ”It’s something that has to stop or the season will stop on us. I know we have the talent to make plays and do what we need to do. On Saturday, the talent, we have to step up and do our job.

“We’ve got to execute. It’s coming down to us not doing our job early on. We can’t allow that to happen. It’s the postseason. We’ve got to start fast and finish stronger, execute the details and make sure everyone is doing the right reads, catching the ball, cutting and doing what they need to do.”

The Ravens set single-season franchise records for scoring with 409 points and 5,838 yards of total offense, but their first-half and first-quarter struggles are glaring lately.

The Ravens had 30 first-half possessions in December, but 14 of those drives ended in punts. Four more were halted by turnovers. Against the Browns, the Ravens had four drives in the first quarter with 21 yards of total offense and three punts.

”We’ve struggled with some interesting stuff,“ offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said. ”The other day, the first four plays of the game we jumped offsides, dropped the ball and fumbled the snap. Those things you take for granted all the time, so I don’t know.

“We had been a pretty good starting football team through about 12 weeks, and then we went on about a three-week span there where we hadn’t started games very well, but the good news is we have rallied and made some plays. We need to start better, but, if we don‘t, we need to keep battling and make the plays before the day is over.”

That’s something the Ravens feel particularly strong about agaisnt the Steelers’ 18th-ranked defense that’s led by inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons and ranks sixth against the run.

“Slow starts, third downs, touchdowns in the red zone, especially when you play Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, those are things you really need to do well,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We need to do better at those things if we expect to come out of there with a victory.”

During the opening quarter of their games against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Browns, the Ravens scored zero points offensively. The Ravens’ lone touchdown in the first quarter during that span came on a blocked punt against the Jaguars as wide receiver Kamar Aiken scooped it up and ran into the end zone.

Against the Browns, the Ravens had zero points in the first half and gained just 126 yards of total offense as they went 3 for 9 on third downs and 0 for 2 in the red zone.

“Obviously, it’s something we need to address and fix and make sure it doesn’t happen,” Flacco said. “But I think the biggest thing is just to go out there and be aggressive and do the things that we do well and make the plays when they’re presented to us and just play fundamental. At this point, you can’t have it be too big of a concern. It’s a very big game, and we have to worry about some other things and going out there and playing each play. So, it’s not going to be on our mind when we take the field and it really can’t be if we want to have any success.”

SERIES HISTORY: 42nd meeting overall. Steelers lead regular-season series, 21-17. They’re 3-0 against the Ravens in the playoffs. The teams split the regular-season series this year with the Ravens losing, 43-23, in the last meeting in November at Heinz Field.

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - NOTES, QUOTES

--2015 OPPONENTS: Home: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks. Away: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers.

--As the Ravens prepare for their playoff game Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, two of their top personnel executives and offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak are in demand for job vacancies.

The New York Jets have put in formal requests to interview highly-regarded Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta for their general-manager position and Kubiak for their head-coaching opening, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Plus, the Chicago Bears plan to interview Ravens director of pro personnel Vince Newsome in their general manager search.

It’s unclear if DeCosta will interview because of his contractual status as the Ravens’ general manager in waiting behind general manager Ozzie Newsome, according to sources. DeCosta is annually a top target of NFL teams seeking a new personnel boss, but hasn’t looked to leave the Ravens due to his strong position with the team.

The Miami Dolphins and Jets made overtures last year to DeCosta, but were declined. He has declined job overtures from other organizations in the past, including the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders.

DeCosta has a lucrative contract that compensates him at a level commensurate with NFL general managers and has strong family ties in Baltimore. DeCosta rarely comments on job openings, but has told The Baltimore Sun previously that he’s happy with the Ravens.

“It’s a relationship business,” DeCosta said. “I‘m fortunate to work with a bunch of great guys. It’s a great place to work.”

--The last time Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco encountered Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau and his signature zone-blitz scheme it was a painful experience.

Flacco was sacked four times and hit 10 times overall, including two sacks by veteran outside linebacker James Harrison during a 43-23 blowout loss on Nov. 2 at Heinz Field. Now, Flacco is preparing for another clash with the Steelers.

LeBeau is expected to crank up the pass rush and repeatedly send outside linebackers Harrison and Jason Worilds, defensive end Cam Heyward and inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons after Flacco again.

The Steelers have just 33 sacks for the season, ranking 27th in pass defense with 30 touchdown passes allowed. They typically have some of their best performances against the Ravens in game plans crafted by LeBeau, the architect of the zone blitz.

“I think the biggest thing is they’re just very good at doing what they do,” Flacco said. “They do a good amount of things, and they try to put pressure on the quarterback. The biggest thing over there has been the players that they have and their ability to really sit there and run it and do the amount of things that he asks them to do. I don’t know if his call sheet is very long or elaborate or anything like that, but he can come up with some things that are tough for offenses, and those guys are very good at doing what he wants and operating it.”

--Although Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Le‘Veon Bell is regarded as a long shot to play Saturday night due to a hyperextended knee, the Baltimore Ravens won’t trust that’s accurate information until he’s officially ruled out.

“I haven’t heard a final thing on that,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “When I hear, ‘Definitely not going to play,’ then I’ll still be suspicious. You have to assume that those guys are going to be out there until they’re ruled out and we’ll prepare for everybody.”

Bell is a formidable runner who rushed for 1,361 yards and eight touchdowns with 83 catches for 853 yards and three scores.

“Le‘Veon Bell is probably one of the best running backs out there right now, so it’s going to be a big impact if he’s not playing,” defensive tackle Haloti Ngata said. “It’s going to be huge if he isn’t going to play.”

--When the University of Michigan formally introduced Jim Harbaugh as their new football coach in a news conference Tuesday that felt more like a coronation, he rarely stopped smiling.

It was a sentiment shared by John Harbaugh when he watched his younger brother and family on television.

“I thought it was fantastic, he did a great job,” John Harbaugh said of Jim Harbaugh, the former Michigan quarterback who signed a seven-year, $35 million contract. “I liked the look in his eye. He felt right. He felt happy. I thought he was really at peace. He was excited to be there. It’s a great day for Michigan and for the Michigan family. I‘m proud of him. No matter what he would have done, I would have been happy and proud for him.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 19 - Sacks Ravens allowed, second-fewest in franchise history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel great behind them right now. I always feel comfortable behind them on Sunday,” Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco on his offensive line.

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

BALTIMORE RAVENS

--OUT: LB Arthur Brown (thigh), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot, ankle), T Eugene Monroe (ankle)

--PROBABLE: DE Chris Canty (ankle, thigh), TE Owen Daniels (not injury related).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

--OUT: RB Le‘Veon Bell (knee).

--PROBABLE: T Mike Adams (illness), LB James Harrison (illness), QB Landry Jones (illness), DT Steve McLendon (shoulder), TE Heath Miller (not injury related), TE Michael Palmer (groin), S Troy Polamalu (knee), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), CB Ivan Taylor (shoulder, forearm).

PLAYER NOTES

--DE Chris Canty has an ankle injury, but is expected to play Saturday after missing the last game.

--OLB Eugene Monroe has an ankle injury, is in a walking boot and is expected to miss Saturday’s game.

--DT Timmy Jernigan has a foot and ankle injury and is expected to miss Saturday’s game.

--ILB Arthur Brown has a hamstring injury and isn’t expected to play Saturday.

GAME PLAN: The Ravens want to get off to a fast start against the Steelers because of Pittsburgh’s capability of striking quickly offensively.

The Ravens want to establish the run and also open up the passing game after some conservative game plans lately.

Defensively, their attention is on pressuring Ben Roethlisberger and containing star wide receiver Antonio Brown.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Ravens CB Lardarius Webb vs. Steelers WR Antonio Brown.

Webb has upgraded his play lately including his first interception of the season as his lower back injury has subsided. Brown is one the most dangerous and prolific receivers in the game.

--Ravens RB Justin Forsett vs. Steelers LB Lawrence Timmons.

Forsett is an elusive, shifty running back who gained a career-high 1,266 rushing yards. Timmons is a quick-striking, athletic all-around linebacker who leads the Steelers with 132 tackles.