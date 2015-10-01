Baltimore Ravens - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - INSIDE SLANT

After loss, Ravens glad for quick turnaround

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t have time much to ponder the latest setback in a disappointing start to their season.

After falling to 0-3 with a loss to the Bengals, the Ravens had just three days to prepare for a showdown with rival Pittsburgh on Thursday night. Baltimore, however, will need to find some quick fixes for its struggling secondary and grounded rushing attack to earn that first win in a hostile environment.

Pittsburgh will be playing without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is expected to miss four to six weeks with a sprained MCL and bone bruise. As a result, the Ravens adapted their defensive game plan to deal with the mobile Michael Vick.

Even with that change, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and the rest of his players have a good idea of what to expect in this heated rivalry -- a hard-hitting clash that could come down to the game’s final play.

“We all have a pretty good knowledge of all the players in the league - at least the guys that have played a lot,” Harbaugh said. “Michael Vick has played a lot of football. If you go back to the 2004 NFC Championship Game, I had a chance to play against him. I saw him close up and personal there, running around, making plays. He has been one of the premier players in the league for many years. I have a lot of respect for him. He is a fine quarterback. He brings unique talents to the table, and those are things we have to prepare for.”

Baltimore has lost all three of its games by a total of 14 points this season. While this has been frustrating, it has also given the team a sense of hope because they could have easily been 3-0 if they had made one more play on offense or had a key stop defensively.

Harbaugh is looking to get over that hump at Heinz Field. But even with a victory, the Ravens face an uphill battle to earn a postseason berth. The 1998 Buffalo Bills were the last team to start 0-3 and still make the playoffs.

“We’re a very confident football team, and we feel like we can overcome any adversity,” Harbaugh said. “We have before; we will again. I don’t care what walk of life you’re in, you’re going to go through tough times. You’re going to go through adversity. You’re going to walk through darkness, and you have to know (that) you have to keep walking. What’s the old saying? When you’re going through hell, keep going. That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to keep going. We’re going to find a way out. We will come out of this the other way.”

Baltimore linebacker Elvis Dumervil was happy to be playing on a short week. This allowed the players to put the latest loss to the Bengals quickly behind them.

“I think we all want to remove ourselves from the situation,” Dumervil said. “So, it is a good thing we get to play Thursday night in a good rivalry game in our division. We’re looking forward to going to Pittsburgh.”

Entering the game, the Ravens are ranked 15th in the NFL for total offense, but tied for 27th with Miami for rushing yards. Starting running back Justin Forsett has been limited to 124 yards on 39 carries. Baltimore will have to do a better job getting its rushing attack revved up to control the clock and take some pressure off the defense.

The Ravens’ beleaguered secondary caught a break by not having to face Roethlisberger, who has put together some huge games against them over the years. While Vick does not have Roethlisberger’s arm strength, he provides a different challenge because he is a more effective runner. Pittsburgh also has one of the most talented receiving corps in the league, led by Antonio Brown.

“It’s going to be a very tough matchup, even without Ben Roethlisberger,” Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said. “Michael Vick is still very capable of running the offense. So, we have our hands full.”

SERIES HISTORY: 39th regular-season meeting. Steelers lead series, 21-17. The Ravens-Steelers rivalry is one of the most heated in the NFL. The teams have split their regular-season meetings for the past three years. Baltimore, however, knocked Pittsburgh out of the playoffs last season with a 30-17 victory at Heinz Field. The Steelers had won the three previous postseason matchups.

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - NOTES, QUOTES

--Quarterback Joe Flacco knows that he needs to get more players involved in the offense; other than wide receiver Steve Smith. Over the past three games, Smith caught 25 passes -- more than twice as many as the other receivers Kamar Aiken and Marlon Brown. Flacco said he is confident in all of those players.

“You work all week - and obviously your game plan is to get everybody involved - but come Sunday, you do what you have to do to win football games and at least try to win football games,” Flacco said. “Shoot, there have been games where I’ve had 19 completions, and we’ve won games. And I had 19 completions to other guys other than Steve. It just looked kind of crazy that it’s 13 of them, (that) I had 13 to Steve. But I think when you are going to have a good amount of completions, there’s going to be times when your top guy ends up having a significant amount of those.”

Smith is off to one of the best starts of his long career. He is ranked third in the NFL with 349 yards. He is looking to keep that progress going against Pittsburgh.

“It’s one of those things where watching on TV, you kind of get a glimpse of it, but playing in there - and being in that stadium - it’s a totally different atmosphere; it’s a totally different game,” Smith said. “It’s like playing in the playoffs - all the time. It’s a hyped game. A lot of regular-season games don’t attract that type of excitement. It’s easy to get caught up in the moment of it all.”

--Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has not lost his confidence. Despite his early-season struggles, head coach John Harbaugh also has faith Smith can turn things around. In Week 2 against Oakland, Smith got beat by rookie Amari Cooper for a 68-yard touchdown on the opening drive. The following game, Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green caught 10 passes for 227 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with just over two minutes left in the game. Smith took the game against Cincinnati especially hard, prompting Harbaugh to pull him aside for a one-on-one conversation.

“We spoke, and I talked to most all the guys - pretty much - as much as you can in a short period of time,” Harbaugh said. “Jimmy is a really good football player. What you talk about is the trade. You talk about the craft. You talk about the things that apply to playing the position and coaching the position and all that, and (those are) the things we’ve been focusing on.”

Smith had a season-ending foot injury last year. Still, the Ravens had enough confidence to sign him to a four-year, $40 million contract prior to this season. Smith said the entire secondary just needs to play better. He knows it starts with him.

“There are times when we’re playing at a high level; it’s just we’ve got to be way more consistent,” Smith said. “It’s minor techniques - even though they’re huge plays - it’s a minor technique that we’re missing or that we’re not completing. So, it’s not even the calls; it’s things we have to fix and clean up, and we’ll get that done.”

Even with the slow start, Smith’s teammates have also not lost confidence in him.

“Jimmy is one of our best corners,” linebacker Elvis Dumervil said. “He’s one of the good players on our team - great guy, great teammate. Some days you give up plays, some days you make plays. That’s just the National Football League, and I wouldn’t want to take any other corner but him.”

--The Ravens have struggled with penalties this season on both sides of the ball. This has allowed opposing teams to extend drives and put the Ravens’ offense in long-yardage situations. Against the Bengals, the Ravens had 13 penalties for 116 yards -- the third most since Harbaugh took over the team in 2008. Baltimore also had 10 penalties for 109 yards in Week 2 against Oakland. Harbaugh said that is an area where his teams need to improve against Pittsburgh.

“When we get called for a penalty, it is a rhythm I‘m not really fond of,” Harbaugh said. “We don’t need any penalties, and we coach really hard to play the game the right way, play with proper technique and to do things very carefully the right way, and that’s something we’re chasing. We have to get better at that, because those are yards that we don’t need to forfeit.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 15 -- Number of victories the Ravens and Steelers have against one another since 2000. Thursday’s game will break the tie ... at least until the teams meet again on Dec. 27.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Antonio Brown, he’s a very, very tough competitor. They give him the ball all the time. You watch film and they wait until he gets open to throw him the ball. We’re going to have our hands full chasing that jackrabbit around.” -- Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith on facing the Steelers’ talented receiver.

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--T Eugene Monroe (concussion) was back at practice earlier this week for the first time since being injured in the first quarter Week 1 against Denver. However, he was ruled out against Pittsburgh. In Monroe’s absence, James Hurst, a second-year player, will start for the third straight week. Baltimore has not allowed a sack in the past two games with Hurst in the lineup. “Eugene (Monroe has) been a starter for us, but - as you’ve seen - James (Hurst) has played a lot of football as well,” offensive coordinator Marc Trestman said. “Certainly, we need everybody. You always need everybody. Eugene is a big part of what we do here, so we’re looking forward to getting him back as well when that time comes.”

--TE Crockett Gillmore (calf) was ruled out of the Ravens game against Pittsburgh. Rookies Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle, the only other tight ends on the roster, will get added reps in Gillmore’s place. Williams had three catches for 44 yards last week against the Bengals. Boyle also had a pair of receptions for 19 yards. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was pleased how the young tight ends performed against Cincinnati. “I thought they both played really well,” Harbaugh said. “I thought they both did a really good job. These two guys are not two guys that it’s too big for. Both of these guys, they love being out there, and they just want to make plays. They’re tough, competitive. They’re physical. They kind of remind me of Crockett a year ago. He had the same mentality a year ago. Like I’ve said before, I really like our young tight ends. They did a good job.”

--DT Chris Canty (calf) has still not been able to return to the practice field since getting hurt against the Raiders. Lawrence Guy will start again at defensive tackle if Canty cannot play against the Steelers. Guy finished with seven tackles against the Bengals -- tied for second most on the team.

--WR Breshad Perriman (knee) has not played since the first day of training camp and the Ravens have not produced a timeline for his return. Perriman was back at practice last week on a limited basis, but he appeared to have a setback running routes prior to the game against the Bengals. As a result, he was absent from practice again earlier this week. “I don’t want to start jumping to conclusions or guessing when he may be back or when he may not be,” quarterback Joe Flacco said. “I honestly didn’t get to do too much with him last week. I know he was out here going through a little bit of stuff, but I have no idea how he feels and what’s actually going on. I didn’t get to throw to him. It’s not something that I‘m going to worry about until I know for sure that he’s coming back. Just tell me when he’s coming back. Other than that, don’t really bother me with it, because it’s not something we can worry about at this point.”

--OLB Jason Babin has been a healthy scratch for the past two weeks. He was signed after All-Pro Terrell Suggs went down with a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 1 against Denver. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was non-committal about Babin’s availability for Pittsburgh. When asked what’s it going to take for Babin to be active and get on the field, Harbaugh replied, “What’s it going to take? When (Jason Babin is) ready, and when he’s going to give us the best opportunity to win and the way the numbers work out.”

GAME PLAN: The Ravens have won some big games in Pittsburgh, so they won’t be intimidated by the hostile environment. The offense has to get off to a better start to avoid having to play from behind for the fourth straight game. Baltimore will try to establish a consistent running game for the first time this season to keep the Steelers’ explosive offense off the field. The Ravens also need to pressure backup quarterback Michael Vick to take some pressure off the secondary, which could have some matchup problems with the Steelers’ receivers.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Ravens NT Brandon Williams vs. Steelers RB Le‘Veon Bell.

Bell returns from a two-game suspension and will likely see a lot of carries with starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out with an injury. Williams will have to play a huge role in keeping Bell from finding holes and breaking off long runs. The Ravens haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 29 straight games -- the longest active streak in the NFL.

--Ravens WR Steve Smith vs. Steelers CB William Gay.

Smith has been quarterback Joe Flacco’s favorite target all season. As a result, the veteran wide receiver is off to one of the best starts to his storied career. Bell will try to take Smith out of the game and force Flacco to find other targets.