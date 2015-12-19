Baltimore Ravens - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - INSIDE SLANT

The way coach John Harbaugh sees it, the Baltimore Ravens’ 2016 season has already begun.

But that still doesn’t mean the team has thrown in the towel in being competitive over the final three games of this year.

While the Ravens plan to fully compete over the final three weeks, Harbaugh confirmed younger players will get more playing time so the organization can evaluate the roster moving forward. This means cornerbacks like rookie Tray Walker and former Texan Jumal Rolle could get an extended look, beginning Sunday against Kansas City.

“Let’s get out there and see how good you can get -- how well you can play -- for the next three weeks of the season, because our ending point this year is our jumping off point next year,” Harbaugh said. “In my mind, next year’s season has already begun. We’re developing these guys. We’re developing what we’re going to be next year, so let’s go, man. Let’s see how good we can get.”

The loss to Seattle last week officially ended any hope at playing in the postseason. Now, the Ravens need to improve in several areas in the offseason, especially with the pass rush, coverage in the secondary and at wide receiver, to get back in the playoff hunt next year.

Harbaugh already began tinkering with the lineup in the previous game against Seattle.

With left tackle Eugene Monroe (shoulder) out for the season, Kelechi Osemele got his first start at that spot. Ryan Jensen moved to left guard with John Urchsel at center, Marshal Yanda at right guard and Rick Wagner at right tackle.

“The idea is that we want to be the best football team we can be,” Harbaugh said. “We’re going to put our best lineup out there to win football games. We’re not just going to try guys out. We’re putting our best players out there, and then let’s see how well these guys play and let’s see where we begin next year.”

While Harbaugh wants to see how younger players perform in real-game situations, injuries that have decimated the roster also led to adjustments.

Defensive end Chris Canty became the 19th player to land on injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral muscle against Seattle. As a result, rookie Carl Davis will get a bigger opportunity.

“Carl Davis, obviously, will step back into that role that Chris will void, and I‘m excited about that,” Harbaugh said. “I‘m disappointed for Chris, but I‘m excited for Carl. Carl has had a couple weeks off to kind of study. He has been practicing, and let’s see if he takes his game up a notch after being out for a couple weeks.”

So, there could be a new-look Ravens over the final weeks. The expectations, though, remain the same.

“They’re going to get more of a chance, but it’s also what we think gives us the best chance to be successful,” Harbaugh said. “So hey, you know what, maybe we’re rolling the dice a little bit more -- and sometimes you don’t want to put young guys out there -- but let’s put guys in spots where they can be most successful.”

SERIES HISTORY: 7th regular-season meeting. Series tied, 3-3. The Ravens have won the past three meetings. Baltimore also beat Kansas City 30-7 in the 2010 AFC Wild Card Playoff. The Chiefs have not beaten the Ravens since Oct. 4, 2004.

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Ravens will use their struggles against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as a learning experience as they match up against another quality quarterback in the Chiefs’ Alex Smith. Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens had the correct strategy last Sunday against Wilson, who went 23 of 32 for 292 yards and five touchdowns. The execution, however, was not good enough.

Baltimore blitzed about 34 percent of the game. The defense played man coverage about 65 percent of the time and that’s where Wilson made the better adjustments.

“We wanted to keep him in the pocket, make him throw out of the well, and he made some throws out of the well,” Harbaugh said. “But, in all honesty -- our guys will tell you this -- if we cover better, then we’re off the field on third down. We shouldn’t be getting picked in man coverage on third down. The ball shouldn’t be completed in the flat like that. The ball shouldn’t be completed in the flat when we play Cover 2. We’re in the perfect coverage for that right there. That should be covered, OK? Guys shouldn’t be running free across the field in the red zone.”

Still, the Ravens have turned the page and are focused on the Chiefs. One of the keys will be containing Smith.

”Anytime you play one of the top quarterbacks, that’s a separate challenge,“ Harbaugh said. ”And if you look at the (Seattle) game, we had a game plan. We were going to keep him in the pocket. We didn’t want him to make extended plays, throw or catch, on us and not let him run around and run for 150 yards or whatever, like he has done before.

“We did that. He got out of the pocket one time one a three-man rush, when Lawrence Guy got tugged a little bit on the edge, and he made the play and converted a first down. That’s the only time he got out.”

--The Ravens have struggled to force turnovers this season. This could be a big challenge this week against the Chiefs, who are second in the league with a plus-12 turnover ratio. Baltimore is ranked 31st in that category at minus-12.

“We’re playing the hottest team in football coming in here,” Harbaugh said. “(They are) coached by a great coach (Andy Reid). They have a bunch of great players. I don’t think they ever turn the ball over. They’re doing the things they need to do to win football games. They’re doing what we hoped to do after a slow start. But you know what? We have to find a way to win this football game.”

Baltimore’s secondary is looking to bounce back against another opponent that appears to be surging into the playoffs.

“We definitely believe we’re going to go out against Kansas City,” cornerback Jimmy Smith said. “The one thing you always know is we are going to fight to the last whistle. I believe we did it today. We just got outplayed.”

--The Ravens provided an opportunity for another quarterback to resurrect his career.

After a second successful workout, Ryan Mallett was signed by Baltimore earlier in the week. Mallett, who was selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, has played in 13 career games with six starts. He has completed 120 of 226 passes for 1,187 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Mallett was most recently with the Houston Texans this season, playing in six games and completing 78 of 147 passes for 770 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

He was the center of controversy in Houston when he missed a practice after losing the starting job before the season opener. After being late for another meeting, Mallett inexplicably missed the team flight for an Oct. 25 game against the Dolphins. He was able to get to Miami via a commercial liner but he was subsequently cut by the Texans two days later.

“I think everybody is on that kind of trial in life,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “When you get a couple of strikes against you, it certainly brings it into sharp focus. He has an opportunity to make the best of it, and he’s determined to do that. What he makes of it really in the end is up to him.”

Mallett will join other quarterback castoffs Matt Schaub and Jimmy Clausen on the roster. To make room for Mallett, quarterback Bryn Renner was waived.

BY THE NUMBERS: 13.2 -- Punt return average by the Ravens this season -- the best mark in the NFL. Rookie WR/RS Kaelin Clay is averaging 14.5 yards per return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our record may say about the games we’ve won or lost, but it doesn’t say about who we are as men. We carry ourselves with pride. We always keep our head up, no matter what the times are. When the good times are good, and when the bad times are bad, we’re always together. There are three games left, and for sure, we’re going to give 110 percent.” -- Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley

NFL Team Report - Baltimore Ravens - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

--Out: S Husain Abdullah (concussion), LB Justin Houston (knee), WR De‘Anthony Thomas (concussion)

--Questionable: G Jeff Allen (ankle), RB Spencer Ware (rib)

--Probable: QB Chase Daniel (toe), DE Mike Devito (concussion, shoulder), LB Tamba Hali (knee), TE Travis Kelce (groin, quadricep)

BALTIMORE RAVENS

--Out: TE Crockett Gillmore (back)

--Doubtful: CB Kyle Arrington (back), WR Marlon Brown (back), LB Albert McClellan (ankle)

--Questionable: RB Terrance West (calf)

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Terrence Magee was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Magee has already spent two games on the active roster this season and played primarily on special teams. He may be able to get some carries at running back behind Javorius “Buck” Allen and Terrance West.

--CB Jumal Rolle was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Rolle has played for five teams since going undrafted in 2013. He began the season with the Houston Texans before being cut last month. He was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad on Nov. 20. “Jumal Rolle is going to step up and get a chance,” Harbaugh said.

--OL Kelechi Osemele will remain at left tackle for the remainder of the season, Harbaugh confirmed. The move was needed because of a season-ending injury to Eugene Monroe. “I thought he looked good,” Harbaugh said about Osemele. “He had lots of good blocks. I thought he was a bright spot.” Ryan Jensen will take over Osemele’s former spot at left guard.

GAME PLAN

--The Ravens were held without a touchdown last week, which was partly due to an ineffective running game that managed a mere 28 total yards. Baltimore has three quarterbacks that could possibly play with Jimmy Clausen, newly signed Ryan Mallett and Matt Schaub (if healthy) on the roster. None of the three will strike any fear into the Chiefs. Whoever starts at quarterback will be asked to manage the game and try to avoid costly turnovers. Running back Javorius “Buck” Allen is going to have to gain some yards early to get into a rhythm.

Baltimore’s defense will look to force a few turnovers to put the offense in better position. The secondary will also remain focused on not allowing so many big plays. That said, Baltimore might have to depend on special teams to be the difference in the game.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Ravens secondary vs. Chiefs QB Alex Smith.

This matchup heavily favors the Chiefs. The Ravens have struggled to force turnovers and Smith rarely makes a mistake. However, with so many starters down with injuries on offense, Baltimore cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Lardarius Webb will be under some pressure to come up with an interception to change the momentum of the game. Smith will likely not oblige. The Chiefs can play conservatively because the Ravens’ offense will struggle to score points.

--Ravens RB Javorius “Buck” Allen vs. Chiefs LB Dee Ford.

Ford, a second-year player and former first-round pick, has come up big as the Chiefs recover from injuries on defense. The rookie Allen should get plenty of opportunities to run the ball. However, if Ford and company can contain Allen and the rest of Baltimore’s ground attack, the Chiefs should be able to pull away from the Ravens and come away with the victory. Ford finished with a team-high 7 tackles and 3.0 sacks last week against the Chargers.