Texans dominate Ravens behind D, fourth QB

HOUSTON - After quickly acknowledging that the Texans’ defense got the better of him and the rest of the Baltimore offense, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco made a point to address the dismantling again.

Houston cornerback Kareem Jackson recorded two of three interceptions of Flacco and the Texans kept alive their postseason hopes with a 25-13 victory over the Ravens on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

The Texans (8-7) dominated Flacco and the Ravens (9-6) from start to finish, limiting Baltimore to 211 total yards and just 3.1 yards per play. Flacco finished 21 of 50 for 195 yards, with 135 yards coming in the fourth quarter as the Ravens mounted a futile rally. His first touchdown pass materialized only after Jacoby Jones provided the Ravens fantastic field position with a 45-yard punt return early in the third quarter.

“We got our ass kicked,” Flacco said. “It’s really simple. We did a lot of things not very well.”

Texans kicker Randy Bullock made a franchise record six field goals, five (35, 25, 30, 20 and 33 yards) in the red zone. Bullock rescued an otherwise pedestrian Texans offense, one on their fourth quarterback, the recently re-signed Case Keenum, at the controls this season.

Keenum, the Texans’ third starter this season, passed for 185 yards while completing 20 of 42 attempts. He was released prior to the season when Houston acquired quarterback Ryan Mallett in a trade with the New England Patriots, but with Mallett (pectoral) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (leg) lost for the season and rookie Tom Savage (knee) unavailable, the Texans signed Keenum off the St. Louis Rams’ practice squad this week.

”At the end of the day these guys have come in here, the latest example being Case, understanding this is pro football,“ Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said. ”The next man has to step up. Even if next guy wasn’t in the building a week ago, he showed up Monday and was ready to go.

”Like I said, he (Keenum) had good recollection. He’s a good leader and I thought he managed the offense very well today.

Texans running back Arian Foster finished with 96 rushing yards and also tossed a 5-yard scoring pass to rookie tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz.

Receiver Torrey Smith caught both Ravens touchdowns and finished with five receptions for 59 yards. Baltimore managed just 2.1 yards per rush and punted to conclude its first five possessions of the game.

“Hand it to their defense, they dominated the game,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “That’s the story of the game. They dominated the game really from the beginning to the end. That doesn’t mean our guys didn’t fight, compete and try like crazy but we couldn’t get anything going offensively. That’s the story of the game.”

With his fourth-down sack of Flacco at the 2:27 mark of the fourth quarter, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt became the franchise career lead with 54. He bypassed former Texans defensive end Mario Williams, the top overall pick in the 2006 draft, who recorded 53 sacks over six seasons in Houston before signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2012.

“I think our defense is doing a great job right now of playing together,” Watt said. “Everybody going out there and doing their job, coach is putting together a great plan. When you have a new staff in place it takes a little bit of time to get everybody on same page and get an understanding of that you want to accomplish, and I think that we’re doing a good job of that right now. Obviously we want to go out there next week (against Jacksonville) and put another good game together.”

NOTES: With his four-yard catch early in the second quarter, Texans WR Andre Johnson became the 10th player in NFL history with 1,000 career receptions and the second-fastest (behind Marvin Harrison) to do so, reaching the plateau in his 168th game. Johnson later bypassed Hines Ward for ninth on the all-time receptions list. ... Ravens QB Joe Flacco completed 3 of 18 attempts for 27 yards and two interceptions for a 0.0 passer rating in the first half. His previous career low for passer rating at the intermission was 2.8 during the 2009 Wild Card Game at New England. ... With his 5-yard scoring pass to TE C.J. Fiedorowicz, Texans RB Arian Foster became the first Houston non-quarterback to pass for a touchdown since the Texans’ inaugural season in 2002. ... Ravens RT Rick Wagner was lost to a foot injury in the third quarter and did not return to action.