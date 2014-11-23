Preview: Redskins at 49ers

With a big Thanksgiving game looming, the San Francisco 49ers must focus on matters at hand when they host the Washington Redskins on Sunday. The 49ers, who have won five of seven but are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, will play rival Seattle in a monstrous tilt Thursday night. San Francisco seems to be finding its trademark defensive intensity just in time, forcing five turnovers - two on interceptions by rookie linebacker Chris Borland - in a 16-10 win over the New York Giants last week.

Washington emerged from a bye week in a pretty good situation by hosting lowly Tampa Bay, but came out flat and was pasted by the Buccaneers 27-7, which led to some controversial comments from quarterback Robert Griffin III. The oft-injured star seemed to lament the pieces around him, causing first-year head coach Jay Gruden to put out a few brush fires in the locker room and attempt to get his team to focus on the 49ers. “Robert needs to understand he needs to worry about himself, No. 1, and not everybody else,” Gruden told reporters when discussing Griffin, who has thrown three interceptions in two games since returning from an ankle injury.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: 49ers -9. O/U: 44

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-7): While Griffin’s season has not gone according to plan, his 2013 campaign turned especially sour as well around this same time and the 49ers contributed to its demise. The teams entered a Monday night contest in Washington with the same records they will sport this year, and Griffin had minus-1 passing yard (127 overall) in the first quarter of an embarrassing 29-6 defeat. That was part of an eight-game losing streak to end the season for the Redskins, who have lost 10 of their last 11 road contests overall.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (6-4): As Griffin is looking to finish strong and prove that he is the long-term answer for Washington, San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick is simply seeking some consistency. He has completed just 47.5 percent of his passes over the last two games and has seen his completion and yards totals fall each of the past three weeks. Kaepernick has taken care of the football with just one interception over his last six games for a squad that ranks fourth in the NFL in turnover margin (plus-10).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Borland was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after making 12 tackles and becoming the first rookie linebacker in team history with two interceptions in a game.

2. 49ers WR Anquan Boldin has seven TDs in his past four games against Washington.

3. Washington RB Alfred Morris is fifth in the NFC with 701 rushing yards but has gone 17 straight games without reaching the 100-yard mark.

PREDICTION: 49ers 27, Redskins 18