49ers 17, Redskins 13: Colin Kaepernick threw for a touchdown and Carlos Hyde ran in the go-ahead score in the closing minutes as host San Francisco survived to win its third straight game.

Kaepernick completed 20-of-29 passes for 256 yards with one interception for the 49ers (7-4), who survived three turnovers to defeat Washington for the fourth time in a row. Anquan Boldin had season highs of nine catches and 137 yards while scoring a touchdown for the eighth time in his last five games versus Washington.

Alfred Morris ran for a season-high 125 yards and a touchdown as the Redskins (3-8) dropped their third straight. Robert Griffin III was 11-for-19 for 106 yards for Washington, which finished with only 213 total yards.

A 32-yard connection from Griffin to DeSean Jackson and a penalty for roughing the passer helped the Redskins tie it at 10 on Kai Forbath’s 27-yard field goal late in the third, and Frank Gore’s fumble with 10 minutes to go set up a 46-yarder for Forbath to put Washington on top 13-10. The 49ers responded with a 75-yard drive capped by Hyde’s 4-yard run up the middle with 2:59 left, and Griffin lost a fumble on a sack with 52 seconds left to seal it for the hosts.

Kaepernick found Boldin for a 30-yard score on San Francisco’s fifth play from scrimmage for a quick 7-0 lead but Washington tied it up when Morris finished a 10-play drive with a 1-yard TD plunge 5:33 before halftime. Kaepernick was able to burn up the remainder of the clock on a 12-play possession before Phil Dawson’s 41-yard field goal made it 10-7 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Morris recorded his first 100-yard game since Week 10 of last year, ending a stretch of 17 straight games without reaching the mark. ... San Francisco had a 151-38 advantage in passing yards at the half. ... The 49ers have a quick turnaround before a highly anticipated matchup with rival Seattle on Thanksgiving night.