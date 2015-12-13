Preview: Redskins at Bears

If the Washington Redskins could play every one of their games at home, they would be running away with the NFC East instead of sitting two games below .500 and tied atop the worst division in the league. The Redskins will try to secure their first road victory of the season when they visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Bears would be among the crowd tied for first if they were in the East but instead sit three games behind Green Bay in the NFC North, in large part due to their 1-5 record at home. “Our main focus is to try and turn the problems at home around and win our last couple of games,” Chicago cornerback Tracy Porter told reporters. “I don’t know what Washington is doing differently on the road versus at home, and I really don’t know what we are doing differently on the road versus when we are at home. We just have to come out and execute better.” Washington has been outscored 162-86 on the road, and eight of quarterback Kirk Cousins’ 10 interceptions have come away from home. “We understand our struggles on the road,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters. “We have to address them head on and go compete against Chicago.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Bears -3.5. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (5-7): Washington had a chance to open up a lead in the NFC East on Monday but failed to keep Dallas out of field-goal range in the final seconds of a 19-16 home setback. The Redskins will play three of their final four games on the road, with the lone home contest coming against Buffalo in Week 15. “I think we definitely need to win on the road,” Cousins told reporters. “We have experience playing on the road. It’s always a challenge, but we have confidence in our team and our offense’s ability to go out there and have success.”

ABOUT THE BEARS (5-7): Chicago missed out on a .500 record with an overtime loss at home to San Francisco last week, and each of its last four home setbacks have come by six or fewer points. “These guys are professionals, they understand that we still have a full quarter left of the season,” coach John Fox told reporters. “The worst you can finish is 5-11, the best you can finish is 9-7, and those sound completely different, so that’s in front of you.” Quarterback Jay Cutler could be working with his top three receivers for the first time this season with Alshon Jeffery, Eddie Royal (knee) and rookie Kevin White (leg) all returning to practice on at least a limited basis this week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Redskins DE Stephen Paea (toe) is not expected to play.

2. Chicago WR Marquess Wilson (foot) missed practice this week and remains questionable.

3. White, the No. 7 overall pick in last spring’s draft, could make his season debut.

PREDICTION: Bears 24, Redskins 17