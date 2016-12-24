Preview: Redskins at Bears

The Washington Redskins are hoping that a compressed schedule doesn't lend a hand in squeezing the life out of their playoff aspirations. The Redskins look to shake off a demoralizing loss on Monday night and record their seventh consecutive victory over the Chicago Bears five days later when the teams meet at Soldier Field on Saturday afternoon.

"Short weeks are always tough," Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams said. "It's already a physical game. It takes 72, 48 hours to recover from one game. It's no point in complaining. It's not going to stop. The game's on the schedule. We got to go play it." While a 26-15 loss to Carolina dropped the Redskins from sixth to eighth place in the NFC's playoff picture, the Bears have long since been removed from that discussion as they attempt to prevent their fourth three-game losing skid of the season on Saturday. Chicago has been competitive despite losing four of its last five, with six-point setbacks to the New York Giants and Tennessee being accompanied by back-to-back three-point losses versus potential playoff teams Detroit and Green Bay.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Redskins -3.5. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (7-6-1): Kirk Cousins (NFL second-best 4,360 passing yards) is looking to rebound from a two-turnover performance when he faces Chicago, against which he threw for 300 yards and a touchdown in Washington's 24-21 victory last season. Tight end Jordan Reed reeled in nine receptions for 120 yards and a score in that contest, but has been slowed by both an ailing left shoulder (two catches, 16 yards in last two games) and a hot temper - with the latter putting him on ice as he was ejected from Monday's game after throwing a punch. "He's such a factor in the passing game that even if he's banged up a little bit I think there's some things that he can do in the passing game that can help us," coach Jay Gruden said. Running back Robert Kelley has picked up the slack with six touchdowns in his last seven games, tying him with Chicago's Jordan Howard for the second-most by an NFL rookie this season.

ABOUT THE BEARS (3-11): Howard amassed at least 99 yards from scrimmage in his seventh straight game on Sunday, recording his fifth touchdown in that stretch while tying a season high with four receptions in a 30-27 loss to the Packers. Quarterback Matt Barkley continued his strong audition for the likely backup position next season, tossing a career-high 362 yards with two touchdown passes - including one to Alshon Jeffery. The wideout returned from serving a four-game suspension and stepped up in the fourth quarter to cap a six-catch, 89-yard performance with a touchdown, but will likely be shadowed by cornerback Josh Norman on Saturday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington LB Ryan Kerrigan has collected at least one sack in six straight games and leads the team with 11 this season.

2. DE Akiem Hicks' first season in Chicago has been a success, as his team-leading seven sacks are just 2.5 fewer than the sum total of his previous four years with New Orleans and New England.

3. The Bears' minus-11 turnover differential is the third-worst in the league.

PREDICTION: Bears 24, Redskins 23