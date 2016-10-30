Preview: Redskins at Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are clawing themselves back in the mix in the AFC North as injuries have taken their toll on each of the other division representatives. The Bengals will vie for their second straight victory in a bid to even their record on Sunday morning when they test their mettle against the Washington Redskins in London.

Cincinnati has looked like a contender when matched up against lightweights (sub-.500 teams), as the team has allowed just 15.3 points in wins over the New York Jets, Miami and winless Cleveland. The Bengals, however, have been knocked out versus heavyweights Dallas and New England while dropping decisions to Pittsburgh and Denver heading into Sunday's tilt versus Washington, which is bent on revenge after seeing its four-game winning streak halted by Detroit last week. Kirk Cousins passed for 301 yards and a touchdown in the 20-17 loss to the Lions, with Jamison Crowder stepping up in place of concussed tight end Jordan Reed as the second-year wideout recorded season highs in receptions (seven), targets (nine) and receiving yards (108).

TV: 9:30 a.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Bengals -3. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (4-3): Injuries and fumbles have plagued Matt Jones in both college and the NFL and the two continue to rear their ugly head with the second-year running back losing the ball for the eighth time in 20 career games last week. Should Jones (knee) sit out on Sunday, Rob Kelley is expected to see an uptick in snaps and Chris Thompson would look to play off his team-high 12 carries and seven receptions last week against Detroit. Speaking of injuries, All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman (concussion) and Reed were allowed to accompany the team to London on Thursday, although coach Jay Gruden admitted that "we'll keep a close eye on them."

ABOUT THE BENGALS (3-4): Andy Dalton passed for 308 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-17 victory over the bumbling Browns last week, highlighted by a "Hail Mary" heave that A.J. Green (league-best 50 receptions) hauled in prior to halftime. Dalton tossed three scoring strikes in Cincinnati's 38-31 win over Washington on Sept. 23, 2012, with Green collecting nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. The ground attack of Jeremy Hill (career-high 168 yards, TD) and Giovani Bernard (80 yards, TD) punished Cleveland last week and could erupt again versus the Redskins' 26th-ranked rushing defense (119.7 yards per game).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington didn't fare so well the last time it ventured outside the United States, as the club dropped a 23-0 decision to Buffalo in Toronto five years ago.

2. Bengals WR Brandon LaFell has four touchdowns in his last three contests.

3. The Redskins have yielded just four touchdown passes in their last six games,

PREDICTION: Bengals 27, Redskins 24