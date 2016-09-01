Redskins win their preseason finale in the rain

TAMPA, Fla. -- With backups squaring off in heavy rain as Tropical Storm Hermine moved toward Florida, the Washington Redskins finished their preseason with a 20-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The game was moved up 24 hours to avoid what is expected to be more severe weather Thursday, and the crowd was sparse as both teams held out nearly all of their starters.

Redskins running back Mack Brown rushed for 130 yards in the first half, including a 60-yard touchdown for a 10-0 lead. Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins had two field goals in the first half, and the Buccaneers managed only 22 yards of offense before halftime.

The Bucs showed some life in the third quarter, getting three first downs on their first drive after totaling two in the first half. Rookie kicker Roberto Aguayo hit a 50-yard field goal, continuing a strong finish to his preseason after missing three attempts in the first two games.

Redskins rookie Nate Sudfeld, who started at quarterback, threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Rashad Ross in the third quarter for a 20-3 lead.

The Bucs had five fumbles in the first half, recovering all of them, including two instances where quarterbacks had the ball slip out of their hands as they threw. Bucs starter Mike Glennon went 1 of 5 for minus-1 yard, and the next quarterback, Ryan Griffin, had his first pass tipped and intercepted by Washington's Duke Ihenacho.

Tampa Bay had just 69 yards of total offense entering the fourth quarter after the same backups totaled 56 in the second half of Friday's win against the Cleveland Browns. They piled up 81 yards on one fourth-quarter drive that resulted in Aguayo's 22-yard field goal for a 20-6 score.

Tampa Bay added a 9-yard touchdown pass from Griffin to Bernard Reedy with 57 seconds left to cut the lead to 20-13. Tampa Bay's onside kick went out of bounds to end any rally.

Both teams must cut their rosters from 75 to 53 by Saturday afternoon. The Bucs open their season on Sept. 11 at Atlanta, and the Redskins open at home on Monday, Sept. 12, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.