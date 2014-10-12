Preview: Redskins at Cardinals

Arizona’s list of injuries continues to grow, but the host Cardinals can’t afford a letdown against the struggling Washington Redskins on Sunday if they want to keep up in the tough NFC West. With defensive end Calais Campbell (out 1-3 weeks) and linebacker Matt Shaughnessy (out at least eight games) injuring knees last week in the 41-20 loss to Denver, defensive tackle Dan Williams is the lone front-seven starter remaining from Week 17 last season. ”Oh, it’s not that bad yet. I know everybody’s name,“ Arizona coach Bruce Arians joked. ”There’s no devastation; it’s just the next guy gets up and plays hard. We’ve got to get those young guys up to speed and a little more responsible when they have to get on the field and play.“Washington has its own issues to address with three straight losses and 17 in its last 21 games. After last Monday’s 27-17 setback in Seattle, coach Jay Gruden was concerned about a losing culture creeping into the locker room after hearing reports of players laughing and joking after the loss. ”When you do lose, you want people to be sick about it,“ Gruden said. ”For anyone to be satisfied with that is absolutely wrong and I need to find out who they are so we address the situation.”

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -3.5.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (1-4): Many in the nation’s capital felt the injury to Robert Griffin III was a blessing in disguise, but Kirk Cousins is 0-6 as a starter the last two years and his 56.3 completion percentage is last of 25 quarterbacks who have started six games in that span. Cousins has particularly struggled on third downs this season, completing just 44.8 percent with a 26.8 passer rating – 34th of 35 NFL quarterbacks. Defensively, linebacker Ryan Kerrigan is playing at a high level with an NFL-high six sacks. However, the Redskins are yielding a 108.3 passer rating to the opposition - second worst in the league - and have forced just four turnovers leading to a league-low six points.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (3-1): In addition to all the injuries on the defensive side of the ball, Arians doesn’t know if Carson Palmer (shoulder), Drew Stanton (concussion) or rookie Logan Thomas will be taking snaps behind center and trying to deliver a seventh home win in the last eight games. Arizona has registered just four sacks this season - tied for second fewest in the NFL - despite blitzing the second most. Not getting to the quarterback has allowed opponents to throw for 302.5 yards per game, second most in the NFL, including a franchise-worst 479 yards by Peyton Manning last week.

EXTRA POINTS:

1. Washington WR DeSean Jackson has 14 receiving touchdowns of 50 yards or more since 2008, most in the NFL. He joins Philadelphia RB Darren Sproles as the only players with multiple 50-plus yard receptions in a game this season.

2. Thomas threw an 81-yard TD pass in relief last week but went three-and-out on his other five drives.3. Since entering the NFL in 2012, Redskins RB Alfred Morris is second with 3,233 rush yards and 23 rush TDs.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 24, Redskins 17