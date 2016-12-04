Preview: Redskins at Cardinals

The Washington Redskins missed their big chance to make a run at the NFC East title when they fell in Dallas on Thanksgiving, but a wild-card spot still is there for the taking. The Arizona Cardinals, who host the Redskins on Sunday, are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in and already may have done too much damage with losses in three of their last four games.

Washington would be the No. 6 seed if the playoffs started this weekend and is trying to head to the postseason in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1991-92. The Redskins won four straight in December last season and are looking ahead to a favorable closing schedule with only one team - the New York Giants at home in the regular-season finale - currently owning a winning record. The Cardinals were well on their way to the NFC West crown and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, but 2016 is proving to be a much more difficult test. "I think once we win one, we'll be fine," Arizona coach Bruce Arians told reporters. "I think we'll add them up to nine (wins) and I think you have a great shot (at the playoffs) still, because we're going to be playing some of those teams that are going to be in the same spot we're in."

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cardinals -2.5. O/U: 49

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (6-4-1): Kirk Cousins is playing out the season under the franchise tag and continues to give the team reasons to sign him to a long-term extension. Cousins threw for 449 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the 31-26 loss at Dallas - the second time in the last four games he went over 440 yards and his third contest in a row without an interception. "Much like any other job, as you perform it longer in the same role, you're going to get comfortable and say, 'OK, I've been here, I've done this, I can do this,'" Cousins explained to reporters.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (4-6-1): Arizona surrendered a total of 68 points in losses at Minnesota and Atlanta in its last two games, and Arians hinted at selfishness as the cause. "I thought, defensively, we had some guys get out of their lane again and try to do too much," he told reporters, "tried to get on the stat sheet instead of just doing their job." Safety Tyrann Mathieu played against the Falcons last week but described himself as "limited" due to a shoulder injury while cornerback Marcus Cooper recorded a career-high nine tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Redskins TE Jordan Reed (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday.

2. Arizona RB David Johnson went over 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the team's first 11 contests this season.

3. Washington LG Brandon Scherff and LT Ty Nsekhe were limited at practice due to ankle injuries but are expected to play.

PREDICTION: Redskins 28, Cardinals 24