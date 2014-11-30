Preview: Redskins at Colts

Less than three years after choosing Andrew Luck with the first overall pick in the 2012 draft, the Indianapolis Colts are Super Bowl contenders with a young superstar as the face of their franchise. As for the Washington Redskins, who chose Robert Griffin III with the second selection in that draft, they will likely be in the market for a new quarterback in the offseason. The Redskins benched Griffin on Tuesday and will turn to Colt McCoy for Sunday’s road game against Luck and the Colts.

“He’s a great competitor, man. He’s not happy - and nor would I expect him to be happy,” Washington coach Jay Gruden told reporters on Wednesday. “(This) doesn’t mean you’re out of the league forever, it doesn’t mean you’re out of good graces. It just means we’re going to give another guy an opportunity and go from there.” Luck, meanwhile, is part of the MVP conversation with an NFL-high 3,641 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes, good for third in the league. Indianapolis is wrapping up a three-game homestand that began with an ugly loss to New England before the Colts bounced back to defeat Jacksonville 23-3 a week ago.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Colts -9.5. O/U: 51

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-8): McCoy returns to the lineup after leading the Redskins to back-to-back wins in late October while Griffin was out with a dislocated ankle. Washington has lost all three contests since Griffin returned to the lineup, scoring a combined 20 points in the last two while dropping to 23rd in the league in points per game (19.7). Veteran wideout Pierre Garcon, who led the NFL with a franchise-record 113 catches last season but is well behind that pace this year, will be facing his former team for the first time.

ABOUT THE COLTS (7-4): Last week’s win over the Jaguars was hardly a work of art for the Colts, who overcame six fumbles - three lost - and only held a 6-3 halftime lead against one of the league’s worst teams. T.Y. Hilton had 122 receiving yards to match his single-season career high of 1,083 yards and sits 109 yards behind Denver’s Demaryius Thomas for the NFL lead. Daniel Herron sparked Indianapolis with 96 yards on 17 touches against Jacksonville and could see increased playing time, particularly with Trent Richardson continuing to struggle in the wake of Ahmad Bradshaw’s season-ending leg injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington RB Alfred Morris, who had 125 rushing yards and a touchdown last week in a 17-13 loss to San Francisco, is aiming to post consecutive games of at least 125 rushing yards for the first time in his career.

2. Sunday will mark the first time the Redskins have had three QBs start multiple games in a single season since 2002, when they used Shane Matthews (seven), Patrick Ramsey (five) and Danny Wuerffel (four).

3. With one TD pass, Luck will become the third quarterback in team history to reach 30 in a season, joining Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas and future Canton enshrinee Peyton Manning.

PREDICTION: Colts 37, Redskins 13