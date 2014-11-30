FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colts 49, Redskins 27
November 30, 2014 / 11:20 PM / 3 years ago

Colts 49, Redskins 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Colts 49, Redskins 27: Andrew Luck threw a career-high five touchdowns - two apiece to Coby Fleener and Donte Moncrief - as Indianapolis posted a home victory against Washington.

In a game that originally was hyped as Luck versus Robert Griffin III - the first two picks in the 2012 draft - the matchup lost a bit of its luster this week when Washington (3-9) benched Griffin in favor of Colt McCoy, who passed for a career-high 392 yards and three touchdowns. Luck, meanwhile, was 19-of-27 for 370 yards - his 10th game this season with at least 300 yards through the air.

Moncrief caught three passes for a career-high 134 yards while Fleener racked up 127 yards on four catches as the Colts (8-4) won for the third time in four games. T.Y. Hilton also caught a TD pass and Daniel Herron rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown for Indianapolis, which converted 5-of-8 third-down attempts.

The hosts began to create separation with three touchdowns in a 5 1/2-minute stretch of the third quarter - a 48-yard pass from Luck to Moncrief, a 35-yard fumble recovery for a score by D‘Qwell Jackson and a 73-yard strike from Luck to Fleener, who broke two tackles en route to the end zone to push the Colts’ lead to 42-24. Kai Forbath’s 29-yard field goal got the Redskins within 42-27 early in the fourth, but Luck answered less than 90 seconds later with a 79-yard strike to Moncrief to restore a commanding lead.

Luck’s 30-yard TD pass to Fleener initially put the Colts ahead 7-3 midway through the first before Herron’s 49-yard scoring run and Luck’s short TD pass to Hilton made it 21-3. McCoy found Roy Helu for a 21-yard score late in the second quarter and connected with Logan Paulsen from 16 yards out early in the third to make it 21-17 before Indianapolis pulled away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Luck became the fastest quarterback to reach 12,000 career passing yards, doing it in only 44 games. He also became the third Colts quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a season, joining Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas and future Canton inductee Peyton Manning. ... Redskins TE Jordan Reed, who missed last week’s contest with a hamstring injury, returned to collect a team-high 123 yards on nine receptions. ... Washington RB Alfred Morris was limited to 67 yards on 17 carries as the Redskins lost their fourth straight game.

