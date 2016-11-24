Preview: Redskins at Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were on the verge of falling into an early 0-2 hole this season before rallying for a 27-23 road victory over the Washington Redskins in Week 2. That comeback provided the impetus for a nine-game winning streak for the red-hot Cowboys, who host the arch-rival Redskins in a rematch on Thanksgiving Day.

Dallas overcame another slow start to beat Baltimore 27-17 on Sunday and maintain a two-game lead over the New York Giants atop the NFC East - with Washington sitting another half-game back. “We’re not going to spend a lot of time on that, to be honest with you,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters of his team's tear, especially with such a quick turnaround for Thursday's game. The Redskins have dug themselves out of an 0-2 hole to stay within striking distance of Dallas, dismantling Green Bay 42-24 on Sunday night to improve to 6-1-1 in their last eight. “It’s one game,” cautioned Washington wideout DeSean Jackson. "This next game will determine a lot. If we go out and knock them out, a lot of people will see what we’re about.”

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cowboys -7. O/U: 51

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (6-3-1): Kirk Cousins threw a killer interception that led to the winning touchdown in the first matchup against Dallas, but he is coming off a sensational performance against Green Bay in which he recorded 375 yards in the air and three scores while posting a season-best 145.8 passer rating. Jackson returned from injury Sunday to bolster a deep receiving corps that includes Pierre Garcon, Jamison Crowder and tight end Jordan Reed, while rookie Rob Kelley has invigorated the ground game. Kelley rushed for 137 yards and three TDs on Sunday and has amassed 321 yards in his first three starts. Washington is sixth in the league with 27 sacks, including four versus Dallas in Week 2.

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (9-1): Dallas continues to ride the rookie tandem of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, the two main cogs for an offense that has produced 400 total yards in eight straight games. Elliott has run for nine touchdowns and is leading the NFL with 1,102 yards rushing while Prescott has relegated Tony Romo to benchwarmer, throwing for 867 yards, eight scores and zero interceptions in his last three games. Wideout Dez Bryant, who missed more than a month due to injury, had a pair of scoring receptions Sunday and went over 100 yards in the first meeting. Dallas is suspect against the pass, allowing an average of 263.5 yards.

OVERTIME

1. Prescott is the first rookie to throw for more than 300 yards and at least two TDs in back-to-back games.

2. Redskins TEs Reed and Vernon Davis combined for 10 catches and 121 yards in Week 2.

3. The Cowboys are 6-1 against Washington on Thanksgiving Day.

PREDICTION: Cowboys 30, Redskins 23