Preview: Redskins at Eagles

Nick Foles is quietly having an historic season for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are starting to sneak up on the NFC playoff race. Foles and the Eagles look to make some more noise Sunday when they host the Washington Redskins in a Week 1 rematch. Foles was taken 86 spots after Washington’s Robert Griffin III in last year’s draft, but it’s the Philadelphia quarterback who enters this matchup with 16 touchdowns and no interceptions on the season.Griffin, meanwhile, had nine touchdowns and nine interceptions on the yearbefore throwing three TDs and no picks in last week’s 34-27 loss to Minnesota.Griffin’s season high for passing yards remains his 329-yard effort against theEagles in the opener, but Washington lost that game 33-27 as its defenseallowed 443 total yards, including 184 rushing yards by LeSean McCoy. Fueled bythat victory, Philadelphia is 5-1 on the road this season but 0-4 at home –part of a 10-game home losing streak that dates back to September 2012 –although Eagles coach Chip Kelly said, “I do think we have an advantage. We loveplaying at home. Our fans are outstanding. They deserve it.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Eagles -3.5. O/U: 53.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-6): One year after producing two of the NFL’s topoffensive rookies in Griffin and running back Alfred Morris, the Redskins havestruck gold again with tight end Jordan Reed, who leads all NFL rookies with 44catches. Morris is having a fine sophomore campaign, as well, with 448 yardsand two touchdowns in his last four games. Washington’s punt return unit, whichranks 30th in the NFL in yards per return (6.1), will likely give practicesquad call-up Nick Williams, a rookie out of Connecticut, a chance to win thejob on Sunday.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (5-5): Foles has 10 touchdown passes over the last twogames, five of which have gone to Riley Cooper, who has eight catches for 241yards during that stretch. While the Eagles’ offense continues to generate theheadlines, their defense has allowed 21 points or less in six straight games. Philadelphiais tied with Dallas for first place in the NFC East, but the team could bewithout offensive tackle Jason Peters, linebacker Mychal Kendricks and safetyEarl Wolff, all of whom were injured in last week’s 27-13 win at Green Bay.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Redskins WR Pierre Garcon has at least five catches in every game thisseason.

2. Sunday will mark the 250th consecutive game for Washington LBLondon Fletcher.

3. McCoy had rushed for less than 60 yards in four of his previous fivegames before scampering for 155 against the Packers.

PREDICTION: Eagles 23, Redskins 20 (OT)