Preview: Redskins at Eagles

The Washington Redskins proved last week that they can win without Robert Griffin III and DeSean Jackson, and they may have to take the field without two of their biggest offensive stars Sunday. When the Redskins visit the Philadelphia Eagles, they certainly will be without Griffin, who dislocated his ankle last weekend, and may have to play without Jackson, who left their Week 2 contest with a shoulder injury but hopes to return to face his former team. “I‘m playing,” Jackson, who spent the first six years of his career with Philadelphia, said earlier this week. “I don’t plan on missing this game.”

The Eagles, who released Jackson in March, have gotten off to a slow start in each of their first two games before rallying in the second half each time. “No one should be patting themselves on the back,” Eagles coach Chip Kelly said. “We’ve done a nice job of coming back, but there’s a lot of work to be done.” With 10 points in the final 3 1/2 minutes, Philadelphia outlasted Indianapolis on Monday night and is seeking its first 3-0 start since beginning 7-0 in 2004.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Eagles -6.5. O/U: 50

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (1-1): Kirk Cousins took over after Griffin was injured in the first quarter against the Jaguars last week and guided the team to a 41-10 victory, throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the process. Alfred Morris had a steady game with 85 rushing yards and two TDs while Ryan Kerrigan tied a team record with four sacks. Tight end Niles Paul has also stepped up in the early going, filling in for Jordan Reed with 12 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown through two games.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (2-0): The Eagles are the first team in NFL history to win both of their first two games despite trailing by at least 14 points in the second half of each contest. They have outscored their opponents 58-10 in the second half thanks in large part to the dynamic running back duo of LeSean McCoy and Darren Sproles, who have combined for 250 rushing yards and 230 receiving yards through two games. Nick Foles already has as many interceptions (two) as he had all of last season and has not been particularly sharp, even though he is the only NFL quarterback to go over 300 yards in Weeks 1 and 2.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Philadelphia WR Jeremy Maclin has gone over 100 yards receiving in three of his last four games against Washington.

2. Eagles TE Zach Ertz leads the NFL with 23.3 yards per catch.

3. Washington WR Pierre Garcon is looking to bounce back after catching one ball for 12 yards against Jacksonville, snapping his streak of catching at least five passes in 17 straight games.

PREDICTION: Eagles 27, Redskins 26