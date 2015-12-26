Preview: Redskins at Eagles

The Washington Redskins flopped in their last bid to take control of the NFC East, but they can wrap up the division title with a victory at the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. Although Washington holds a one-game lead over Philadelphia and the New York Giants, the Eagles can win the NFC East with victories in their last two games.

The Redskins rebounded from a lackluster home loss to Dallas on Dec. 7 to knock off Chicago and Buffalo, posting back-to-back victories for the first time this season. Philadelphia bounced back from a three-game skid with wins over New England and Buffalo before it was demolished at home by the Arizona Cardinals 40-17 last week, putting it in a win-out situation. “I‘m guaranteeing a win,” Eagles defensive end Fletcher Cox said. “What am I supposed to say? That I think we’re going to lose or something? No.” The last three meetings have each been decided by three points, including the Redskins’ 23-20 win in Week 4.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network. LINE: Eagles -3. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (7-7): Kirk Cousins is in the midst of his the best stretch of his career with a passer rating above 100 in four straight games, capped by a 153.7 mark in last week’s 35-25 win over Buffalo in which he threw for 319 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. DeSean Jackson tuned up for his former teammates by hauling in six catches for 153 yards and a TD against the Bills; he has torched the Eagles with nine receptions for 243 yards and a score in the past two matchups. The Redskins are vulnerable to the run, ranking 28th with an average of 129.8 yards per game allowed.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (6-8): Philadelphia was pierced for at least 40 points for the third time in five games in last week’s loss and its 30th-ranked run defense surrendered a staggering 230 yards to the Cardinals. After throwing only one interception in a four-game span, quarterback Sam Bradford negated a season-high 361-yard performance by getting picked off twice and losing a fumble. The soap opera that is the Eagles’ running game continued as marquee free-agent acquisition DeMarco Murray had a season-low two carries for three yards and has been limited to 91 yards over the past four games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bradford tossed a season-high three scoring passes in the Week 4 matchup.

2. Cousins has 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last eight games.

3. Eagles WR Jordan Matthews had eight receptions for 159 yards and a TD last week.

PREDICTION: Eagles 27, Redskins 23