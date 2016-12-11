Preview: Redskins at Eagles

The Washington Redskins hope to rebound after two straight losses on Sunday when they begin a favorable portion of their schedule with a road tilt against the low-flying Philadelphia Eagles. Washington will vie for its fifth straight victory and a series sweep of its NFC East rival before hosting Carolina, visiting Chicago and wrapping up the regular-season slate against the New York Giants.

Kirk Cousins followed up consecutive three-touchdown performances by completing just 21-of-37 passes in a 31-23 loss to Arizona last week, putting the Redskins on the outside of the playoff picture. The 28-year-old Cousins would welcome a repeat of last season's late surge, as he tossed 12 touchdown passes against one interception to help Washington secure the division title. While Dallas has a chance to wrap up division laurels on Sunday, the Redskins could improve their chances toward a wild-card berth against a Philadelphia club that has dropped seven of nine after a 3-0 start. Rookie Carson Wentz has endured pronounced growing pains, tossing 10 interceptions in his last seven games - including three in a 32-14 loss to Cincinnati.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Redskins -1. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (6-5-1): Washington boasts the NFL's second-ranked offense (418.6 yards per game) and could get a boost as Jordan Reed told reporters he feels confident he'll play on Sunday after sitting out last week's tilt with a Grade 3 separation of the AC joint in his left shoulder. Coach Jay Gruden wasn't exactly on board with his stud tight end's health report, saying he has "absolutely no idea" if Reed will play and that it could come down to Saturday afternoon or game time before a decision is made. Reed ripped the Eagles for nine catches, 129 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 16 win last season, but sat out the first encounter this season due to injury.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (5-7): Philadelphia's offense has lacked sizzle of late but could receive a jolt with the expected returns of wideout Jordan Matthews (team-leading 57 receptions) and running back Ryan Mathews (seven rushing TDs). The former was able to practice on Thursday after missing his first game - college or pro - last week against the Bengals while the latter has been sidelined several weeks with an MCL sprain. A lack of potent running game has forced Wentz to average 45 pass attempts over his last six games - including 60 last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams will be back on the field Sunday after serving a league-imposed four-game suspension.

2. Philadelphia has surrendered an average of 28 points during its three-game losing skid.

3. Redskins rookie RB Robert Kelley has rushed for a total of 100 yards in his last two games after totaling 291 with four touchdowns in his previous three.

PREDICTION: Redskins 31, Eagles 17