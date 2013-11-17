Eagles 24, Redskins 16: LeSean McCoy ran for a pair of touchdowns and Nick Foles also rushed for a score as Philadelphia held on to defeat Washington for its first home win in more than a year.

After throwing 10 touchdowns over the last two games, Foles did not have any scoring strikes in this one, although he twice completed passes to teammates who were tackled inside the 1-yard line. The second-year quarterback finished 17-of-26 for 298 yards while McCoy - who entered as the NFL’s leading rusher - finished with 20 carries for 77 yards and added four receptions for 73 yards.

The Eagles (6-5), who moved a half-game ahead of Dallas and into sole possession of first place in the NFC East, pitched a shutout until Robert Griffin III threw a pair of long fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Redskins (3-7). Griffin was 17-of-35 for 264 yards while fellow second-year standout Alfred Morris rushed for 93 yards for Washington, which became the first visiting team to lose to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field since September 2012.

Foles scored on a 4-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and McCoy added a 1-yard TD plunge in each of the two middle quarters, creating a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth. The Redskins finally got on the board with 12:56 to play on Griffin’s lob pass to Darrel Young, who split two defenders and rumbled to the end zone for a 62-yard touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion to make it 24-8.

Things really got interesting with 5:57 left when Griffin found a sliding Aldrick Robinson on a 41-yard heave into the end zone, followed by another two-point conversion to create a one-possession game. Washington got the ball back with about three minutes left and drove deep into Eagles territory before Griffin’s ill-advised lob into the end zone was picked off by Brandon Boykin with 32 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Eagles have allowed 21 points or fewer in seven straight games. ... McCoy injured his hamstring in the second quarter but returned for the start of the second half. ... Washington TE Jordan Reed left in the first half with a concussion and did not return, while Philadelphia LB Trent Cole was evaluated for a possible concussion but returned in the fourth quarter.