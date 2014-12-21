Redskins 27, Eagles 24: Kai Forbath kicked a 26-yard field goal with five seconds remaining as host Washington dealt a devastating blow to Philadelphia’s playoff hopes.

Robert Griffin III threw for 220 yards and an interception, hooking up with former Eagle DeSean Jackson (four catches, 126 yards) for two receptions of 50-plus yards to set up a pair of touchdowns as the Redskins (4-11) snapped a six-game losing streak. Alfred Morris rushed for 83 yards and a score and fullback Darrel Young had two 1-yard TDs in the third quarter as Washington avenged a 37-34 loss to Philadelphia in Week 3.

Mark Sanchez finished 37-of-50 for a season-high 374 yards with two touchdown passes to Riley Cooper and a costly fourth-quarter interception for Philadelphia (9-7), which dropped its third straight and will be eliminated from postseason contention if Dallas wins Sunday. LeSean McCoy rushed for 88 yards and a TD and tight Zach Ertz hauled in a franchise-record 15 catches for 115 yards.

Two touchdowns by Young gave the Redskins a 24-14 lead in the final minute of the third, but Sanchez capped an 85-yard drive with a 16-yard pass to a leaping Cooper in the end zone before Nate Allen picked off Griffin to set up Cody Parkey’s tying 22-yard field goal with 6:17 remaining. Bashaud Breeland picked off Sanchez with 1:31 to go and a roughing-the-passer call following Griffin’s 23-yard pass to Pierre Garcon gave Washington the ball at the 20 with 83 ticks remaining.

McCoy’s 11-yard scoring run put the Eagles on top 7-3 with 1:49 left in the opening quarter, but Washington needed only 90 seconds to reclaim the lead as Griffin’s 51-yard bomb to Jackson set up Morris’ 28-yard TD run off left tackle. Sanchez drove Philadelphia 94 yards, converting on third-and-25 and third-and-16 before hitting Cooper on a 3-yard slant for a 14-10 halftime edge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The loss by Philadelphia, which committed 13 penalties for 102 yards, enabled Detroit to clinch a playoff berth. ... Ertz set career highs for catches and yards and his 15 receptions matched his combined total over the past seven games. ... Morris joined Stephen Davis as the only Washington RBs to surpass 1,000 yards in three straight seasons. ... Sanchez has committed 13 turnovers in eight games, pushing Philadelphia’s league-worst total to 35. ... Jackson’s 51-yard catch in the first quarter put him over 1,000 yards for the second straight season and fourth time in his career - the previous three coming with Philadelphia.