Eagles win feisty NFC East game

PHILADELPHIA -- Jordan Matthews was asked about playing in his first NFC East game, and the Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie wide receiver smiled and shook his head.

“Man, that was something,‘’ he said. ”You hear about how intense and emotional these division games are, you hear about some of the bad blood between these teams, but you really don’t know anything until you actually experience it.

”I know one thing, I’ve played in a lot of football games and hopefully I’ll play in a lot more, but this one was special and I’ll never forget it.‘’

There are two reasons for that: The Eagles won on Sunday, beating the Washington Redskins 37-34 at Lincoln Financial Field to go 3-0 and stay in first place in NFC East. And Matthews was a big reason they won as he scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career. When he left the Eagles locker room on Sunday evening, he carried both touchdown footballs with him.

Veteran Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, caught eight passes for 154 yards and a 27-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles a 34-27 lead with 7:34 left to play, and they never trailed after that, although the Redskins had chances to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

Maclin’s TD came after Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson -- who played for the Eagles the past six seasons -- scored a touchdown on an 81-yard pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins that tied the game 27-27. That preceded a bench-clearing brawl between the two teams that was triggered by an illegal block by Redskins nose tackle Chris Baker on Eagles quarterback Nick Foles after an apparent interception that was overturned on review. Baker and Eagles tackle Jason Peters were ejected from the game.

Cousins, making his second start in place of Robert Griffin III (ankle), had a big day. He completed 30 of 48 passes for 427 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, good for a passer rating of 103.4.

Still, there was only one statistic that mattered to Cousins and that was the final score.

“We started fast, but obviously we didn’t finish as strong as we needed to,‘’ Cousins said. ”At the end, we had four chances [on their final possession] in plus-territory to get a first down and a field goal. And the only one you can point the finger at for that is me. That falls on the quarterback.‘’

The Eagles also got a big spark from running back Chris Polk, who missed all of the preseason and the first two games of the regular season with a hamstring injury. Polk returned a first-quarter kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown after the Redskins (1-2) had taken a 7-0 lead on Cousins’ 4-yard TD pass to fullback Darrel Young.

“This was an unbelievable job from the kickoff team,‘’ Polk said. ”They were the reason I had success. They gave me an opening and I was able to get through it and then it was just a race to the end zone. This really was [the blockers’] touchdown more than mine -- I had the easy job.‘’

Cousins led the Redskins on another long drive and capped it with another 4-yard touchdown pass, this time to wide receiver Pierre Garcon, to give the Redskins a 14-7 lead with 2:09 left in the first quarter.

The Redskins added a 49-yard field goal by Kai Forbath to take a 17-7 lead, but the Eagles got that back when Foles hit Matthews with a 12-yard touchdown pass. The first TD of Matthews’ NFL career made it 17-14 with 5:48 left in the second quarter. And then Foles found Matthews for his second NFL TD, an 11-yarder that made it 21-20 at halftime and set the stage for the second-half fireworks.

“I think it was a good game. I kind of enjoyed it,‘’ Redskins defensive end Jason Hatcher said. ”There was a lot of adversity and a lot of crazy stuff, happening, but that’s what it’s supposed to be.‘’

NOTES: Redskins CB DeAngelo Hall left the game in the third quarter with an Achilles injury and afterward he said it was torn, which does not bode well for the Redskins’ secondary. ... Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks (calf) was deactivated and third-year veteran Emmanuel Acho made his first NFL start in his place. ... Redskins TE Jordan Reed (hamstring) was deactivated and Logan Paulsen started for him. ... Rookie LB Marcus Smith, the Eagles’ first-round pick out of Louisville, was in uniform on Sunday after being deactivated last week. Smith, who had practiced exclusively on the outside since training camp, worked on the inside this week because of Kendricks’ injury.