Redskins nail down division title, playoff trip with win

PHILADELPHIA -- The Washington Redskins are peaking at the right time.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 31 of 46 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns while leading the Redskins to the NFC East title with a 38-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night.

The Redskins (8-7), who have won three in a row since they were 5-7, will advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Just one season ago, the Redskins were 4-12.

“It was just a matter of putting it all together,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “Like I said, it was a matter of handling the ups and downs, which our guys have done very well and we’re going to have to continue to do. We’ve got a few more games on our schedule we’re excited about.”

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson never doubted the talent on the team -- even after 12 games.

“Since day one, everybody kind of doubted this team,” Jackson said. “I feel that there’s something special about this Washington Redskins team going all the way back since OTAs.”

The Eagles fell to 6-9 and will miss the postseason for the second time in three years under coach Chip Kelly. While Kelly won 20 games in his first two seasons, the Eagles still haven’t won a playoff game since he arrived.

“I wish I had the answer or we would stop it,” Kelly said of his team’s struggles. “I just didn’t do a good enough job coaching them.”

Related Coverage Preview: Redskins at Eagles

Philadelphia has given up 34 touchdown passes this season, the most in franchise history.

Running back DeMarco Murray gave the Eagles hope when he rushed for a 4-yard touchdown to close the gap to 23-17 with 4:47 left in the third quarter.

From there, it was all Washington.

Murray fumbled a pitch from quarterback Sam Bradford and Washington safety DeAngelo Hall scooped the ball up and scampered 17 yards for a score and a 30-17 advantage.

Cousins later threw his fourth touchdown pass, this time to wide receiver Pierre Garcon from 13 yards. A two-point conversion gave the Redskins a commanding 38-17 lead.

“This is the most satisfied I’ve been as a player,” Cousins said. “It’s a big accomplishment. Now we need to build from here.”

Eagles fans then quickly escaped for the exits.

“I‘m always going to be optimistic,” Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews said. “The sun is going to come up tomorrow and we’re going to come back to work ready to go and improve.”

Philadelphia took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in six plays. Bradford completed all four of his passes for 50 yards.

Running back Ryan Mathews, who started his third straight game, scored from 2 yards.

The Redskins put together a strong drive later in the first quarter. Tight end Jordan Reed hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Cousins with 5:50 left. Kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point try and the Eagles still led 7-6.

Reed caught his second touchdown pass, a 12-yarder from Cousins, with a minute remaining in the first quarter. The extra point was good and the Redskins jumped ahead 13-7.

In the process, Reed became the first Washington player with at least 10 touchdown receptions since Gary Clark in 1991.

The Philadelphia offense sputtered early in the second quarter, with penalties on three straight plays during one stretch. Bradford then missed tight end Zach Ertz for a potential go-ahead 60-yard touchdown. Ertz was racing wide open down the sideline and Bradford’s pass sailed over his head.

Bradford completed 37 of 56 passes for 380 yards and a touchdown.

His contract expires after this season, but he wants to return to Philadelphia.

“As far as the future, I’d like to be back here,” Bradford said. “That’s not my choice.”

Kicker Caleb Sturgis got the Eagles within 13-10, hitting a 34-yard field goal with 5:56 left in the second quarter.

Just when it seemed the Eagles were on the move again, Ertz fumbled and the Redskins recovered. Washington traveled 25 yards in eight plays, with Hopkins converting a 28-yard field goal for a 16-10 lead with 1:43 remaining in the half.

NOTES: Eagles CB Byron Maxwell and DT Bennie Logan were inactives because of injury and were replaced by E.J. Biggers and Beau Allen. ... Redskins LB Perry Riley Jr. was a late injury scratch and Mason Foster started. ... Biggers spent two seasons with the Redskins in 2013 and 2014, starting seven games. During that time, Biggers had 82 tackles and one interception. ... Redskins QB Kirk Cousins entered the game leading the league in completion percentage at .697. ... Washington WR DeSean Jackson spent his first six seasons with the Eagles, including a Pro Bowl year in 2013. ... This was the 164th meeting between the division rivals.