Preview: Redskins at Falcons

Two teams who are ready to put 2013 behind them square off Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons host the Washington Redskins. Washington is in turmoil after five straight losses, prompting coach Mike Shanahan to shut down star quarterback Robert Griffin III for the remainder of the season and leading to questions about Shanahan’s job security. The Falcons have lost six of their last seven overall but they’ve won the past three against the Redskins, including a 24-17 win at Washington last season.

Shanahan attributed the quarterback change to keeping Griffin healthy going into the offseason, as the second-year star regressed following offseason knee surgery. “The quarterback needs an offseason program. It’s important,” Shanahan told reporters when announcing Kirk Cousins will take over the starting role for the rest of the season. “He’s your future. If you miss two offseasons in a row, it’s the hardest thing in the world to recover from that. It would be devastating to him.” Atlanta players say they’re focused on finishing the season strong, but they’re also tied for the second-worst record in the league and in line for their highest draft pick since picking quarterback Matt Ryan third overall in 2008.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Atlanta -7. O/U: 49.5.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-10): While much of the focus has been on Griffin’s shortcomings in his sophomore season - and the 38 sacks the once-mobile quarterback has taken - the defense has been a much bigger problem. Washington is tied for 22nd in total defense and last in the league in scoring, allowing 31.3 points per game. The Redskins don’t even have the silver lining of a high draft pick to fall back on - their first-round pick went to St. Louis in the deal that allowed them to move up and pick Griffin two years ago.

ABOUT THE FALCONS (3-10): Atlanta’s precipitous fall from NFC South champion to conference bottom-feeder can be blamed on its play in the trenches - the Falcons rank 30th in the league in rushing offense and rushing defense. They’ve topped 100 yards on the ground only three times while allowing triple digits in 10 straight games. Ryan (3,677 yards, 21 TDs) is in line for his third straight 4,000-yard season but also his lowest quarterback rating since his sophomore season of 2009.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Falcons are 34-2 when Ryan starts and has a rating of 100 or better, including a 2-1 mark this season.

2. Washington WR Pierre Garcon has caught five or more passes in every game this season and leads the NFC with 89 receptions.

3. Atlanta TE Tony Gonzalez, who has caught a pass in 208 consecutive games, had 13 receptions for 123 yards and a TD in last year’s meeting.

PREDICTION: Falcons 27, Redskins 19