Preview: Redskins at Falcons

Julio Jones has been putting up video game-like numbers while running roughshod over the NFL this season. The stud receiver looks to continue his dominating campaign on Sunday as the Atlanta Falcons attempt to improve to 5-0 for the second time in four years when they host the Washington Redskins.

“If you create a player on Madden, that’s him,” Redskins cornerback Will Blackmon said of Jones, who leads the NFL with 38 catches while his 478 yards receiving ties him with Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown for top honors. Jones isn’t the only Falcon clicking on all cylinders -- running back Devonta Freeman recorded his second straight three-touchdown performance in a 48-21 rout of Houston last week. While Atlanta shares the NFC South lead with Carolina (4-0), Washington moved into a three-way tie atop the NFC East with a 23-20 triumph over Philadelphia. Kirk Cousins connected with Pierre Garcon on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 26 seconds remaining to pull out the victory.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Falcons -7.5. O/U: 48

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (2-2): Garcon, who shares the team lead with 24 receptions with tight end Jordan Reed, had seven catches for 129 yards in the last meeting between the teams - Atlanta’s 27-26 win on Dec. 15, 2013. Reed hasn’t practiced due to a concussion, wideout DeSean Jackson (hamstring) remained limited for the second straight day and cornerback Chris Cullivan is also in limbo despite an MRI exam revealing no damage to his left knee. “It’s something (Culliver) has to deal with from a pain standpoint,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden told ESPN.

ABOUT THE FALCONS (4-0): While Jones receives much of the fanfare - and for good reason - Leonard Hankerson has supplanted Roddy White as Matt Ryan’s next favorite target in the potent offense. The 26-year-old Hankerson reeled in six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown last week versus the Texans and faces the team with which he spent his first three seasons in the NFL. The franchise’s all-time leading receiver, White had a cordial conversation with coach Dan Quinn regarding his role on Thursday after being limited to just two catches for eight yards in the last three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington RB Alfred Morris has a team-leading 261 yards, but is averaging just 46.7 over the last three contests.

2. Atlanta rookie RB Tevin Coleman (fractured rib) has been limited in practice this week.

3. The Redskins have allowed the fourth-fewest total yards per contest (288) while the Falcons rank 28th overall (390.5).

PREDICTION: Falcons 31, Redskins 13