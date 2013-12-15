Falcons 27, Redskins 26: Steven Jackson rushed for two touchdowns and Atlanta forced seven turnovers and stopped a two-point conversion in the final minute to hold off visiting Washington.

Matt Ryan was 29-of-38 for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception and Tony Gonzalez caught six passes for 62 yards and a score for the Falcons (4-10), who won for only the second time in their last eight games. Jordan Babineaux recovered two fumbles and William Moore had an interception and a fumble recovery for Atlanta.

Kirk Cousins went 29-of-45 for 381 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in place of Robert Griffin III, but his potential game-winning pass for Pierre Garcon on the two-point conversion was broken up as the Redskins (3-11) suffered their sixth straight loss. Garcon caught seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown and has at least five receptions in every game this season.

Jackson’s 3-yard touchdown run and Ryan’s 13-yard toss to Gonzalez gave the Falcons a 14-0 lead, but Cousins threw a 23-yard TD pass to Fred Davis and a 53-yard strike to Garcon as Washington rallied for a 20-17 halftime lead. Washington’s offense faltered in the third quarter, going three-and-out on three possessions and throwing an interception deep in its own territory on the other.

Moore’s interception set up Jackson’s 2-yard plunge to give the Falcons a 24-20 lead and Matt Bryant tacked on a 51-yard field goal with 3:31 left. Cousins marched the Redskins 80 yards in 13 plays and threw a 3-yard TD pass to Santana Moss, but Desmond Trufant broke up the conversion attempt and Atlanta recovered an onside kick after a wild scramble to hang on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Alfred Morris rushed for 98 yards and Aldrick Robinson caught four passes for 99 yards for Washington. … Cousins had 248 first-half passing yards, the most by a Redskins quarterback since Mark Rypien had 259 against Atlanta in 1991. … Gonzalez went past 15,000 receiving yards in his career, joining Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, Isaac Bruce and Randy Moss as the only players in NFL history to reach the milestone.