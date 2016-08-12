Big kickoff return lifts Falcons past Redskins

J.D. McKissic, an undrafted rookie from Arkansas State, stunned the Washington Redskins by returning the second-half kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown and the host Atlanta Falcons opened the preseason with a 23-17 victory on Thursday night.

Falcons backup quarterback Matt Schaub completed 10 of 15 passes for 179 yards, including bombs of 47 and 68 yards to Aldrick Robinson in the second quarter.

McKissic's return padded the Falcons' 13-3 halftime lead build on field goals of 24 and 42 yards by Matt Bryant and a plunge from a yard out by rookie Brandon Wilds.

Washington had four first downs and 104 net yards in the first half.

A 36-yard field by backup kicker Nick Rose put the Falcons up 23-3 before rookie Robert Kelley scored from a yard out for the Redskins late in the third quarter and rookie Nate Sudfield threw a 6-yard TD pass to Marcel Jensen early in the fourth.

Redskins starting quarterback Kirk Cousins played only the first series, picking up two first downs while completing all five of his passes for 39 yards. Falcons starter Matt Ryan missed on all four of his attempts, going three-and-out twice.

Cornerback Josh Norman, the Redskins key offseason acquisition, played one series and the Falcons didn't throw his way.