Falcons move to 5-0 with OT win vs. ‘Skins

ATLANTA -- First-year Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team talked about the possibility of having to put in some extra time against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. He was right.

Cornerback Robert Alford returned an interception 59 yards for the winning touchdown in the Falcons’ 25-19 wild overtime win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

The Falcons are 5-0 for the time since 2012, a season in which they had a number of dramatic finishes en route to hosting the NFC Championship Game. Sunday was no different.

Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman rushed for 153 yards and scored a fourth-quarter touchdown that put the Falcons up 19-16 ahead with 24 seconds to play. It was Freeman’s seventh touchdown in his last two games and came two plays after his apparent touchdown reception was overturned by replay.

With only 17 seconds to work with, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins completed three straight passes on the ensuing drive, marching the Redskins to the Falcons’ 34-yard line to set up Dustin Hopkins’ 52-yard field goal that forced overtime.

Washington took possession first in overtime and was near midfield when Alford jumped in front of a Cousins pass and raced down the sideline for the winning touchdown.

“I thought this was a real clear demonstration of our toughness, our grit and our mindset to finish,” Quinn said. “We knew this might go the distance. We totally expected that. In fact, we even talked about it last night. If we’re asked to go extra, we’ll go extra. We’re always prepared to go as long as we have to.”

Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones, held without a reception in the first half, finished with five receptions for 64 yards and recovered a Freeman fumble in the end zone for a touchdown that put the Falcons ahead 12-7 with 9:14 to play.

Washington answered right back, taking advantage of a 43-yard pass interference penalty on Alford that set up running back Matt Jones’ go-ahead touchdown run.

Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland intercepted a Matt Ryan pass in Falcons territory with six minutes to play, setting up a 28-yard field goal by Hopkins that put Washington ahead 16-12 with 2:42 to play. But Ryan led a late drive, converting on a fourth down, before handing off to Freeman on a 6-yard draw play to put the Falcons ahead.

Breeland, who along with corner Will Blackmon started in place of injured starters DeAngelo Hall and Chis Culliver, said it was a team effort slowing down Julio Jones.

“I wasn’t the only one today who took him out of the game,” Breeland said. “It was a team effort and all the young guys in the secondary stepped up to the challenge. It was something that coach harped on and that’s what we came out to do.”

Ryan completed 24 of 42 passes for 254 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cousins completed 21 of 32 passes for 218 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

“I wasn’t good enough on some of my throws today,” Cousins said. “I will make those in the long haul, but today, I left too many out there.”

The Redskins capitalized on two Ryan turnovers, an interception and a fumble, to take a 7-3 lead into halftime. Cousins capped a 12-play, 67-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Derek Carrier to put Washington ahead early in the second quarter.

With the Falcons threatening inside the 20 late in the second quarter, Washington defensive end Chris Baker sacked Ryan and stripped him of the ball. Linebacker Will Compton recovered the fumble.

The Falcons’ offense, which had been efficient during their 4-0 start, was out of sync in the first half. Ryan and Jones failed to connect on their first four attempts. Jones dropped two passes and misjudged a deep ball over the middle that was intercepted by safety Trenton Robinson. Jones didn’t catch a pass until the third quarter against a Washington secondary missing its top two corners in DeAngelo Hall and Chris Culliver.

“In the first half, we just never got into a rhythm,” said Ryan. “But I‘m proud of the way we continued to battle in the second and, in the fourth quarter, we stepped up and made some big plays. After mistakes, we didn’t break or get down.”

Even consistent kicker Matt Bryant misfired, clanging a 38-yard field-goal attempt off the right post at the end of the second quarter. Bryant hit the left post on a miss early in the third quarter. The Falcons entered the game averaging 34.3 points per game, but were held to just three in the first half.

But while the offense struggled, the Falcons defense kept them in the game. Washington converted just two of seven third downs and finished the first half with 118 yards.

The Redskins finished with just 51 yards rushing, averaging 2.1 yards per carry.

“We’re going to get this corrected,” Gruden said of the run game.

NOTES: Washington RB Matt Jones left the game after he injured his toe in the second half and did not return. ... Falcons WR Leonard Hankerson suffered a rib injury in the second quarter, but was able to return. ... Redskins CB Will Blackmon started in place of injured Chris Culliver. Both Culliver and DeAngelo Hall, Washington’s two starting corners, were out with injuries. ... Atlanta first-year offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan was Washington’s offensive coordinator from 2010-13. ... Washington TE Derek Carrier’s 7-yard touchdown catch was the first of his career. ... Washington did not score in the third quarter and has just three points in the third quarter all season. ... Announced attendance was 70,178.