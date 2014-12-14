Preview: Redskins at Giants

The previously lifeless New York Giants showed a pulse their last time out, which is more than the Washington Redskins can say. The Giants aim to post back-to-back victories for the first time in more than two months Sunday when they host the Redskins, who have not won since late October. New York had dropped seven straight before slamming Tennessee 36-7 last weekend, but Tom Coughlin said afterward that he wouldn’t enjoy the victory for too long.

“I don’t want to use that word relief,” the Giants’ head coach told reporters last Sunday. “We work hard for that outcome, and we didn’t get it. We finally got a win after many weeks of starving. We feel good about that. We’re going to smile a little bit about the win before we get started on Washington. That’ll be about 10 minutes from now.” The Redskins haven’t done much smiling of late, entering this matchup with a five-game losing streak that seemingly gets worse every week. After last Sunday’s 24-0 home shutout against St. Louis, linebacker Ryan Kerrigan commented: “I’ve said rock-bottom once before, but it downplays what rock-bottom is if you keep saying (it) every time you lose.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Giants -6.5. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-10): Coming off their first shutout since 2011, the Redskins are not sure whether their quarterback on Sunday will be Colt McCoy, who suffered a neck sprain against St. Louis, or Robert Griffin III, who was benched in favor of the former late last month. Regardless of who is under center, Washington certainly needs more out of Alfred Morris, who managed only six yards on eight carries against the Rams, and the return of wideout DeSean Jackson (shin) should help as well. One player who stepped up in Jackson’s absence last week was Pierre Garcon, who caught nine balls for 95 yards after totaling 14 catches for 111 yards in his previous five games.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (4-9): The story surrounding the Giants continues to be the emergence of first-round pick Odell Beckham Jr., who has gone over 90 yards receiving in six straight games and caught a career-high 11 passes for 130 yards and a score last week. Another rookie rose to the occasion against the Titans, as well, as fourth-round pick Andre Williams ran for a career-high 131 yards as New York racked up 402 yards of offense and posted its second-highest point total of 2014. One negative for the Giants this season has been their 30th-ranked rushing defense, although they held Titans rookie starter Bishop Sankey to 2.8 yards per carry.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Giants pounded the Redskins 45-14 on Sept. 25 and have won the last three meetings by a combined margin of 89-37.

2. New York TE Larry Donnell has six touchdowns this season, three of which came in the first matchup with Washington.

3. The Kansas City Chiefs (four) are the only team in the NFL with fewer interceptions than the Redskins (five).

PREDICTION: Giants 29, Redskins 23