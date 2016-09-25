Preview: Redskins at Giants

Pro Bowl selections Odell Beckham Jr. and Josh Norman weren't on their best behavior during their last encounter at MetLife Stadium, and the two continued their simmering feud in the summer with repeated pointed jabs over social media. With each star insisting they've moved on from the series of ugly incidents, Norman's intent shifts to getting his new team a much-needed win on Sunday when the Washington Redskins visit the New York Giants.

Five unnecessary roughness penalties, a $26,000 fine for Norman and a one-game suspension for Beckham served as lowlights stemming from Carolina's 38-35 win on Dec. 20, with the result often getting lost in the shuffle. When the 28-year-old Norman departed from the Panthers and signed a five-year, $75 million deal in the offseason, many were quick to circle this Week 3 battle against the NFC East-rival Giants. "I don't shy away from nobody," said Norman, who insisted this week that he wants to shadow Beckham. The emotional wideout, who was so rattled in last year's encounter that he dropped a sure-fire touchdown pass, is averaging 121.3 yards with five touchdowns in three career games vs. Washington.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Giants -4.5. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (0-2): Pointing fingers and bickering behind the scenes is nothing new in the District of Columbia - it is an election year, after all - but those actions reportedly reared their ugly head in Washington's locker room following a 27-23 defeat versus Dallas. Making $19.95 million while playing under the franchise tag, Kirk Cousins is in the eye of the storm after missing key throws and tossing three interceptions -- although coach Jay Gruden said he has "total faith" in his quarterback. The 28-year-old Cousins started off slowly last year before throwing 23 touchdowns against three interceptions in his final 10 games of the season, including 302 yards and a score in the Redskins' 20-14 win over the Giants on Nov. 29.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (2-0): Mild-mannered quarterback Eli Manning isn't interested in the sideshow accompanying Sunday's showdown, as evidenced by his advice to Beckham to "just go play football." Manning has done precisely that by throwing for 368 yards in last week's 16-13 win over New Orleans and will look to eclipse the 300-yard plateau for the third straight game at home. Beckham reeled in eight catches for 86 yards versus the Saints, but has failed to reach the end zone this season despite being targeted a team-high 19 times.

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York CB Janoris Jenkins, who returned a blocked field goal 65 yards for a touchdown last week, slighted Washington WR DeSean Jackson by saying "he's just kind of fast."

2. Redskins RB Matt Jones, who rushed for a 14-yard score last week, is averaging 4.3 yards per carry this season after mustering just 3.4 in 2015.

3. New York's record may be perfect, but it has yet to force a turnover and is ranked 31st in the NFL with a minus-4 turnover differential.

PREDICTION: Giants 27, Redskins 14