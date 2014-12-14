Giants 24, Redskins 13: Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. hooked up for three touchdowns as New York defeated visiting Washington to post back-to-back victories for the first time in more than two months.

Manning was 23-of-34 for 250 yards while Beckham, one of the NFL’s most dynamic rookies, racked up a career-high 12 catches for 143 yards. Manning did not commit a turnover and was sacked once while the defense for New York (5-9) recorded seven sacks, including 2 1/2 apiece for Jason Pierre-Paul and Johnathan Hankins.

Robert Griffin III came on early in relief of an injured Colt McCoy and finished 18-of-27 for 236 yards and a touchdown as Washington (3-11) dropped its sixth straight game. Griffin fumbled three times - losing one - while Alfred Morris was limited to 49 yards on 14 carries.

After McCoy aggravated his neck injury on the Redskins’ opening drive, which ended in a field goal, Griffin came on and led the team to a touchdown on his second possession, finding Chris Thompson out of the backfield for a 9-yard TD. That gave Washington a 10-7 lead over New York, which only scored once in the first half on a 10-yard strike from Manning to Beckham late in the first quarter.

The teams traded field goals in the third quarter before Manning found Beckham open across the middle and the young star sprinted to the end zone for a 35-yard score to give the Giants a 17-13 edge. Manning’s 6-yard strike to Beckham on a slant pass sealed the win with 4:41 left in the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: On the final play of the first half, Griffin dove for the end zone and seemingly scored a touchdown. But the review nullified the score, as referee Jeff Triplette ruled that Griffin did not possess the ball when he crossed the goal line. Redskins players vehemently contested the call, including WR Santana Moss, who was ejected for arguing. ... Beckham has caught six touchdowns in his last four games. He surpassed his previous career high of 11 catches, set last week, and fell just shy of his previous best for receiving yards of 156. ... No other player for the Giants caught more than three passes or totaled more than 30 receiving yards.