Takeaways lead Giants past Redskins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- After a pair of agonizing defeats to open the season, the New York Giants finally got to enjoy a laugher Thursday night.

Converting two takeaways into 14 points, the Giants rolled to a 32-21 win over the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium.

New York twice picked off Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was 30-for-49 for 315 yards with one touchdown pass. Cornerback Prince Amukamara made the first interception in the first quarter, and linebacker Uani’ Unga corralled a tipped pass in the third quarter.

“The first one I thought the corner made a great play, he jumped the route,” Cousins said. “The second one, I‘m just trying to find a completion and get it to a safe spot. So you can call it whatever you want.”

New York quarterback Eli Manning completed 23 of 32 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Giants wide receiver Rueben Randle, who was invisible the first two weeks of the season, finished with seven receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Randle, who entered play Thursday with four receptions for 28 yards while filling in for the injured Victor Cruz, received extra encouragement this week.

“I felt like for a couple weeks he has been coming on and carrying more and more like himself,” Giants coach Tom Coughlin said. “I told him that I thought he would have a big game for the night, and obviously he did. So I‘m happy for Rueben -- let’s hope he comes out of this thing and gives us more.”

Also having a nice night for the Giants in the passing game was receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who added seven catches for 79 yards and a score.

The Giants (1-2) increased their 15-6 halftime lead on their opening drive of the third quarter. Kicker Josh Brown’s third field goal of the game, a 48-yarder, put New York on top by 12.

On the next drive, the Redskins, who made it to the Giants’ 34-yard line, committed their second turnover. Cousins, who came in having thrown six interceptions in his past three games against the Giants, threw a pass intended for tight end Derek Carrier that was tipped and grabbed by Unga.

The turnover set up a 30-yard strike from Manning to Beckham that made it 25-6 early in the fourth quarter.

The Redskins (1-2) had a big opportunity with 9:42 left in the game. On fourth-and-1 from the Giants’ 7-yard line, running back Matt Jones ran the ball off the left end for 5 yards before being stripped by cornerback Trevin Wade, who was in for Prince Amukamara (ankle).

The ball rolled out of the back of the end zone and was ruled a touchback, which gave the Giants first-and-10 on their 20. However, New York was unable to convert on that takeaway.

Washington nearly turned the ball over again on a pass to receiver Pierre Garcon that initially was ruled as a fumble recovery by the Giants, but the call was reversed on a replay review.

That break allowed the Redskins to continue the drive that resulted in their first touchdown of the game, a 4-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to running back Chris Thompson. The two-point conversion pass from Cousins to wide receiver Jamison Crowder pulled Washington within 25-14 with 3:30 to play.

The Giants and Redskins subsequently exchanged touchdowns, New York’s coming on a 41-yard reception by Randle and the Redskins’ on a 101-yard kickoff return by Rashad Ross that made it 32-21.

Thanks to scores from their special teams and offense, the Giants held a 15-6 halftime lead.

New York got off to a fast start, leading 12-0 after the first quarter following a blocked punt for a safety by running back Rashad Jennings, a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Andre Williams and a 35-yard field goal by Brown.

The Giants’ defense, which got a boost from the return of its captain, linebacker Jon Beason, also did its part before halftime.

Amukamara’s first-quarter, 4-yard interception of Cousins set up the Williams touchdown.

The Redskins, who were penalized four times for 41 yards in the first half, didn’t get their initial first down of the game until 39 second remained in the first quarter. Their only points of the half came on field goals of 44 and 37 yards by kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Brown booted a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter.

The win gave the Giants a collective sigh of relief as they now go into a 10-day stretch to get ready for their next game, Oct. 4 at Buffalo.

“You definitely don’t want to spend the whole weekend just thinking about this game and thinking about being 0-3,” Amukamara said. “So I‘m glad guys are in great spirits. We have to be prepared for the Bills next week.”

Washington, which plays host to the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 4, will have 10 days to figure out how to clean up the numerous mistakes made against a division opponent.

“Mistakes are going to happen. It is football,” offensive tackle Trent Williams said. “We can get past it. We can, but it’s going to take us coming together and cutting down on mistakes.”

NOTES: Redskins LG Shawn Lauvao was carted off the field with a first-quarter ankle injury, and he missed the rest of the game. ... In the third quarter, Washington CB DeAngelo Hall sustained a non-contact toe injury on his right foot. He was helped off the field, unable to put any weight on his leg, and he didn’t return to the game. ... Giants QB Eli Manning’s fourth-quarter touchdown pass to WR Odell Beckham Jr. was his 262nd of his career, putting him in sole possession of 12th place in NFL history. ... Giants P Brad Wing placed at least three punts inside the 20-yard line for the third game in a row. ... Redskins DE Kedric Golston left the game with a first-half hand injury. ... Giants RB Orleans Darkwa sustained a knee injury in the scrum that ensued after New York PR Dwayne Harris muffed a first-quarter punt.