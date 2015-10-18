Preview: Redskins at Jets

With a date against New England up next, the New York Jets will try to keep within striking distance of the first-place Patriots when they host the Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are ranked tops in the league in scoring defense and second only to Denver in total defense.

Washington has also been stout defensively but its passing game has been a pleasant surprise. Kirk Cousins is slowly building support among Redskin fans, completing 68 percent of his passes with five touchdowns, and he may get his best deep threat back this week. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who led the league in yards per catch last season, has ramped up his workouts during practice while recovering from a hamstring injury. In the preseason, Jackson boasted there was no player in the NFL who could cover him, not even Jets superstar Darrelle Revis.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Jets - 6. O/U: 40.5.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (2-3): The Redskins blew a chance to stay tied for first place in the NFC East last week when their defense allowed Atlanta to drive the length of the field in the final minutes for a go-ahead touchdown before eventually losing in overtime. Washington hopes to have running back Matt Jones available after suffering a toe injury, but tight end Jordan Reed is doubtful with a concussion. The Redskins, who have lost 15 of their last 16 road games, also list three cornerbacks, including DeAngelo Williams, as questionable

ABOUT THE JETS (3-1): The Jets welcome back defensive end Sheldon Richardson after a four-game drug suspension, but he is only expected to play about 20 snaps. Running back Chris Ivory is averaging a league-best 104.7 yards per game and is coming off a career-high 166 yards against Miami, a game in which New York dominated 27-14. Ryan Fitzpatrick has been just what coach Todd Bowles ordered at quarterback, effectively managing the game, while Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker have both snared three touchdown passes.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams have not met since 2011, when the Jets rolled 34-19 at Washington, but the Redskins have won eight of 10 all-time meetings.

2. The Jets are off to their best start in five years.

3. New York has 13 takeaways to match last season’s total.

PREDICTION: Jets 24, Redskins 17