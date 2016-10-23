Preview: Redskins at Lions

The Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions rebounded from early-season missteps to regain their footing in a big way of late. The Redskins vie for their fifth consecutive victory on Sunday when they visit the Detroit Lions, who have won two in a row to even their record.

Michigan-born Kirk Cousins returns to his home state for the first time as an NFL starter, and he does so after finding the end zone twice in a 27-20 victory over Philadelphia last Sunday and eight times during Washington's winning streak. Cousins once again will likely be without tight end Jordan Reed, who was held out of practice on Thursday as he works his way through his fifth diagnosed concussion. While Cousins is at the helm of the league's fifth-ranked scoring offense, Detroit's Matthew Stafford is doing quite nicely in his own right with a 68.9 completion percentage and an NFL third-best 14 touchdowns heading into his 100th career regular-season game. The 28-year-old recorded his 10th four-touchdown performance in a 31-28 victory over Los Angeles last week, but faces a Redskins defense that has surrendered only six touchdown passes this season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Lions -1. O/U: 49

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (4-2): Cousins will look to Pierre Garcon and Jamison Crowder to exploit Detroit's 23rd-ranked pass defense, although fellow wideout DeSean Jackson's involvement in Sunday's game is in question. Jackson missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday with a sore shoulder, sustained in the second half against the Eagles. "I want to play and I think I'll be able to, so I'll be all right," Jackson said. "It's nothing too serious, but still enough to hold me back from practicing. They're giving me the time I need to get it right, so hopefully I'll be ready for Sunday."

ABOUT THE LIONS (3-3): Wide receiver Marvin Jones has cooled down from his hot start, but still found the end zone in back-to-back weeks despite reeling in just six total receptions for 47 yards. The 26-year-old is expected to see a healthy dose of cornerback Josh Norman on Sunday, so perhaps Stafford will shift his focus toward veteran Anquan Boldin or Golden Tate. The 36-year-old Boldin collected his third touchdown this season last Sunday and has eight scores in his last five encounters with Washington while Tate erupted after a sputtering start to haul in eight catches for 165 yards and a touchdown versus Philadelphia last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington RB Matt Jones has sandwiched two strong outings around a stinker, highlighted by rushing for a career-high 135 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia.

2. Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah has 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in his last eight home games and two sacks and a forced fumble in his last encounter with the Redskins.

3. Washington LB Su'a Cravens (concussion) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, but is expected to visit an independent doctor prior to being cleared to face Detroit.

PREDICTION: Redskins 24, Lions 23