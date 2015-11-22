Preview: Redskins at Panthers

Cam Newton’s dance moves dominated the headlines this week, but he and the Carolina Panthers hope to keep finding reasons to celebrate. The undefeated Panthers aim to continue the best start in franchise history when they host the resurgent Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Carolina stayed perfect with a 27-10 victory at Tennessee last week and Newton’s touchdown celebration – a dance known as the “dab” – which drew the ire of the Titans and some fans. Washington hopes to deny Newton an encore presentation. “When guys get in the end zone, they celebrate,” cornerback DeAngelo Hall told the Washington Post. “If you don’t want a guy celebrating, you keep him out of the end zone.” The Redskins find themselves in the thick of the NFC East race after a 47-14 dismantling of New Orleans last week as they sit a half-game behind the division-leading New York Giants.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Carolina -7.5. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (4-5): Washington is looking for its first back-to-back wins of the season after an impressive showing against the Saints in which it racked up 510 total yards. Kirk Cousins went 20-of-25 for 324 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, and the Redskins rolled up a season-high 209 rushing yards in their highest-scoring output of the season. The offense will spend a lot of time on the sideline Sunday, though, if Washington’s 30th-ranked rush defense (135.3 yards per game) can’t find a way to slow down Carolina’s powerful ground game.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (9-0): Carolina’s 303 total yards last week marked its third-lowest total of the season and it’s lowest since Week 4, but it was enough to take care of the Titans on the road. Jonathan Stewart (662 yards, four touchdowns) and Newton (366 yards, six TDs) continue to power the league’s No. 3 rushing offense, and the passing game has been solid despite the lack of an elite receiver. The Panthers’ once-susceptible rush defense has held two straight opponents to less than 100 yards on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Newton has recorded at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown in a game 30 times – one off Steve Young’s NFL record – including both of his previous meetings with Washington.

2. Washington TE Jordan Reed has five touchdown receptions in his past three games.

3. Carolina has topped 100 yards rushing in 20 consecutive games, tied with Seattle for the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest since the Chicago Bears in 1989-90.

PREDICTION: Panthers 27, Redskins 20