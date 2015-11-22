Panthers crush Redskins to stay unbeaten

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers are a perfect 10 for the first time, but they don’t want to stop there.

“It keeps on rolling,” offensive guard Trai Turner said. “We continue to play our game.”

That has been an efficient brand of football, resulting in Sunday afternoon’s 44-16 smashing of the Washington Redskins at Bank of America Stadium.

Quarterback Cam Newton threw five short touchdown passes as the Panthers needed their starters for only three quarters, a convenience with another game on Thanksgiving.

“Hopefully, our best football is still in front of us,” linebacker Luke Kuechly said. “It’s a short week (getting ready to go to Dallas). I‘m sure we’ll have a plan.”

The Panthers (10-0) scored after four Washington turnovers to continue the best start in franchise history. Carolina is one of two unbeaten teams in the NFL.

Newton, who improved to 3-0 as a starter vs. the Redskins, threw a franchise-record four first-half touchdown passes. He finished 21 of 34 for 246 yards without an interception.

“If we play a complete game like we did today and we keep trusting in each other, we’ll be all right,” Newton said. “We’re all playing together.”

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 22 of 30 passes for 207 yards.

The Redskins (4-6) have yet to win back-to-back games this season. They had surrendered a season-high point total just 68 seconds into the second half.

Wide receiver Andre Roberts’ first-quarter, 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown pulled the Redskins even at 14-14, but the Panthers scored the next 30 points.

“We controlled the ball. We controlled the clock. We scored touchdowns in the red zone,” tight end Greg Olsen said. “That’s what we need to do.”

Even though Carolina was wobbly after building leads in the previous two home games against Indianapolis and Green Bay, the Redskins didn’t provide a comeback threat. Washington had seven first downs through three quarters.

“It’s a new challenge,” Washington linebacker Trent Murphy said. “We were on the other side of this last week, so we have to keep looking forward.”

By committing five turnovers, the Redskins didn’t give themselves much of a chance.

“You can’t turn the ball over like that,” Roberts said. “You can’t have that. ... A couple of big plays could change the game.”

Cousins was sacked five times.

“Just attack,” Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy said. “We’re going to keep pushing.”

Last week’s 27-10 victory at Tennessee had been Carolina’s largest winning margin until this game.

The Panthers struck first after safety Kurt Coleman intercepted a Cousins pass and returned it 28 yards to the Washington 31-yard line. Running back Jonathan Stewart scored on a 13-yard pass from Newton.

On the next possession, Cousins helped the Redskins even the score by throwing a 56-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

The Panthers regained the lead with 41 seconds left in the opener quarter on running back Mike Tolbert’s 3-yard touchdown catch from Newton.

Newton gave the Panthers another lead with a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. midway through the second quarter.

After Kuechly stripped Washington running back Matt Jones of the ball and linebacker Thomas Davis recovered the fumble, the Panthers converted again. Newton threw 5 yards to Olsen for a touchdown and a 28-14 lead.

Graham Gano’s 42-yard field goal on the last play of the first half made it 31-14.

Carolina cornerback Bene Benwikere caused a Cousins fumble and recovered the ball on the first possession of the third quarter. Newton converted with a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Funchess.

Gano’s 48-yarder pushed the edge to 41-14.

The Panthers were in such control that Kuechly didn’t play in the fourth quarter, joining many other starters on the sideline.

NOTES: The Panthers have scored at least 27 points in eight straight games. ... The Panthers entered the game by averaging a league-high 13.3 yards per catch, but none of the five touchdown pass plays went for more than 12 yards. ... Panthers DE Kony Ealy has at least one sack in four games in a row. ... Redskins S Kyshoen Jarrett was evaluated for a possible concussion in the second quarter but he was cleared to return to the game. ... WR Corey Brown, who had one touchdown catch in the previous two home games, was on Carolina’s inactive list after missing practice time with an injury. ... Carolina plays on Thanksgiving for the first time when it visits Dallas on Thursday. ... The Redskins are home against the New York Giants next Sunday.