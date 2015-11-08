Preview: Redskins at Patriots

After dispatching of the top two challengers to their supremacy in the AFC East, the undefeated New England Patriots venture out of division play when they host the Washington Redskins on Sunday. The Patriots have had a couple extra days of rest following a 36-7 mauling of Miami on Oct. 29 that put them three games clear of the New York Jets atop the AFC East.

The Redskins know what they are up against in New England, which is scoring a league-best 35.6 points per game. “You know, on paper, it looks like (a mismatch), but that’s motivation for us, obviously,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said. “Really, anytime you have a chance to play a football game on Sunday in Foxborough, you’ve got to be ready to play, mentally and physically, obviously.” The Redskins are also rested coming off a bye week that followed a pulsating last-minute victory versus Tampa Bay in which they erased a 24-point deficit to stay alive in the NFC East. Washington will get a boost to its passing game with the return of DeSean Jackson, who has been sidelined since the season opener due to a hamstring injury.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Patriots -14. O/U: 52

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-4): Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins is coming off his best game of the season, throwing for 317 yards and three touchdowns, and figures to benefit from the return of speedy wideout Jackson, who averaged a league-best 20.9 yards per catch in 2014. Tight end Jordan Reed has 35 receptions despite missing two games and hauled in 11 passes for two TDs in the win over the Buccaneers. The Redskins’ running game has hit a wall over the past three games with rookie Matt Jones rushing for 60 yards on 27 carries and Alfred Morris gaining 41 yards on 25 attempts.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS (7-0): Tom Brady is having perhaps the best season of his storied career, tying for the league lead with 20 touchdowns against only one interception after throwing for 356 yards and four scoring passes versus Miami. Wideout Julian Edelman is averaging more than seven catches per game while tight end Rob Gronkowski continues to be the league’s biggest nightmarish matchup with seven touchdown receptions and four 100-yard games. Dion Lewis has emerged as a dangerous receiving threat out of the backfield while the defense allows 19 points per game and has 26 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brady has thrown for at least two TD passes in seven straight games.

2. Cousins has tossed two interceptions in four of his seven contests this season.

3. Patriots DE Chandler Jones recorded a pair of sacks last week and is tied for the league lead with 8.5.

PREDICTION: Patriots 30, Redskins 20