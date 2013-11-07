Washington Redskins - PlayerWatch

ILB London Fletcher had a knee drained on Monday, but practiced fully on Tuesday and Wednesday and figures to start, as always, on Thursday at Minnesota.

WR Leonard Hankerson was treated for a hamstring on Monday but practiced fully on Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to start against the Vikings.

S Jose Gumbs injured an ankle at Denver in Week 8 and was inactive in Week 9 against San Diego, but practiced fully on Tuesday and Wednesday.

RB Chris Thompson was treated for a shoulder on Monday but practiced fully on Tuesday and Wednesday.