November 8, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Washington Redskins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ILB London Fletcher had a knee drained on Monday, but practiced fully on Tuesday and Wednesday and figures to start, as always, on Thursday at Minnesota.

WR Leonard Hankerson was treated for a hamstring on Monday but practiced fully on Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to start against the Vikings.

S Jose Gumbs injured an ankle at Denver in Week 8 and was inactive in Week 9 against San Diego, but practiced fully on Tuesday and Wednesday.

RB Chris Thompson was treated for a shoulder on Monday but practiced fully on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
