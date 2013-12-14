Washington Redskins - PlayerWatch

-- SS Brandon Meriweather, who was inactive against Kansas City because of a bruised chest, took full practice again on Thursday.

-- G Kory Lichtensteiger, sidelined during the fourth quarter against the Chiefs with a stinger, took full practice again on Thursday.

-- S Trenton Robinson took full practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to Kansas City.

-- FB Darrel Young, who missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, took full practice again on Thursday.

--TE Jordan Reed, who missed the past three games after suffering a concussion in Week 11 at Philadelphia, didn’t practice again on Thursday and, despite coach Mike Shanahan saying there was no determination on the rookie’s status, FOXSports.com reported that the Redskins will shut him down for the remainder of the season.