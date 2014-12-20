Washington Redskins - PlayerWatch

S Brandon Meriweather was placed on reserve/injured by the Redskins Friday (Dec. 19). Meriweather had missed the last two games with a toe injury, and he had a setback in practice Wednesday that led to an MRI.

WR Santana Moss was fined $22,050 by the NFL on Friday for directing abusive and insulting language toward a referee. Moss was ejected from the Redskins’ 24-13 loss to the New York Giants last Sunday after he argued vehemently when referee Jeff Triplette reversed a touchdown run by quarterback Robert Griffin III at the end of the first half. Moss complained profanely and pointed in the faces of Triplette and field judge Alex Kemp, drawing a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct and then the ejection. “The player’s language and pointing at the official was unsportsmanlike,” Triplette told a pool reporter after the game, according to The Washington Post. “Then a second act took place with another official ... very, very inappropriate language that was derogatory toward the official. That precipitated the disqualification.”

DE Jason Hatcher (knee) is out of Saturday’s game.

LB Gabe Miller (ankle) is out of Saturday’s game.

LB Steve Beauharnais was signed by the Redskins from their practice squad Friday (Dec. 19). Beauharnais, a seventh-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2013, had spent most of this season on Washington’s practice squad.