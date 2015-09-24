FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
September 25, 2015

Washington Redskins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

T Tom Compton was limited again on Tuesday with the calf injury that sidelined him during the first two games and he is questionable for Thursday’s game against the Giants.

CB Justin Rogers, who missed the Rams game with plantar fasciitis suffered the previous Sunday against Miami, was unable to work again on Tuesday and Wednesday was declared out of Thursday’s game against the Giants.

T Morgan Moses returned to full practice on Tuesday with a knee injury that he suffered the previous day but is expected to start against the Giants. He is listed as probable on the injury report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
