Washington Redskins - PlayerWatch

WR Rashad Ross has had a nice camp. He was the seventh receiver on the roster all last season, but filled in capably when injuries struck. He's almost a roster lock given his favored status to return kickoffs.

RB Matt Jones has battled knee soreness all camp. But he's shown improvement when on the field, according to coaches. Jones has been far more decisive making cuts and he sees those openings better now. Jones has always been good in pass protection.

NT Ziggy Hood is making a push for a roster spot. A former first-round pick of Pittsburgh, Hood was cut by Jacksonville in January. On Monday, he won one battle after another in one-on-one drills against Washington offensive linemen. Hood is competing with rookie Matt Ioannidis and Kedric Golston, the longest-tenured Redskins player at a decade, for playing time on the interior of the 3-4 defense.

LG Shawn Lauvao began training camp on the PUP list, but quickly returned to practice and is expected to play Thursday vs. Atlanta in the preseason opener. Lauvao had five separate surgeries last fall to correct right foot pain and repair torn ankle ligaments.