a year ago
Washington Redskins - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
September 1, 2016 / 3:16 AM / a year ago

Washington Redskins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TE Derek Carrier was placed on the reserved/physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Tuesday as Washington cut its roster to 75 players. Carrier has made significant progress recovering from torn ligaments in his right knee last December, but must now miss the first six games of the season.

RB Keith Marshall was placed on the reserved/injured list following a sprained left elbow in last week's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. That injury happened on his first carry of the game. Marshall was Washington's seventh-round pick in 2016.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
