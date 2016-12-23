FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
December 24, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

Washington Redskins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CB Quinton Dunbar (concussion) did not practice on Thursday and is unlikely to play Saturday vs. Chicago.

ILB Su‘a Cravens (upper right arm) did not participate in Thursday’s practice and could miss his second consecutive game.

DE Chris Baker has five sacks and is just one sack from tying his career high set last season.

TE Jordan Reed (separated left shoulder) did not participate in Thursday’s practice and it’s possible he won’t play in Saturday’s game against Chicago. Reed has missed three games this season, two with a concussion suffered in October.

K Dustin Hopkins has 31 field goals, tied for second-most in a single season in franchise history. He is just two shy of tying the record (33) that has stood for 33 years.

