Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

The Redskins allowed an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 90-yard kickoff return that set up another score in last Sunday’s 31-16 loss at the Cowboys. In the process of having their once-formidable coverage units shredded, they lost top special teams tackler Bryan Kehl and long snapper Nick Sundberg for the season with knee injuries.

So while the defense allowed just 213 yards, its fewest in more than two years, and the offense gained a season-high 433 yards, Washington’s special teams are in crisis mode. The Redskins rank last in covering punts, 30th in returning kickoffs, 28th covering kickoffs and 27th returning punts as they head into Sunday’s confrontation with Chicago’s record-setting return man Devin Hester.

”We’ll find out on Sunday,“ coach Mike Shanahan said when asked if he’s confident the special teams issues are fixed. ”We’ve had a great week of practice. We always address the issues, not just on special teams, but defense and offense, when you do something poorly.

“That’s what you do. If you play poorly in one area, you address it and hopefully we improve and we better improve because Chicago is ranked number one in kickoff returns.”

Third-year man Niles Paul is the unit’s co-leader with three tackles.

“What happened on Sunday night was unacceptable,” said Paul. “We have to be better as a unit if we expect to win games. I’ve watched the film two or three times just to see what went wrong. It was embarrassing to watch each time. We need to fix it and it’s going to get fixed.”

Reed Doughty, the quasi-captain of the units after eight seasons in Washington, plans to gather the special-teamers to watch extra film as a group on Friday.

”We basically gave up two touchdowns which was a big reason we lost the game,“ Doughty said. ”We can’t change what happened, but we’re definitely going to work to prove otherwise moving forward. It’s focus, it’s effort. Any time you’re struggling, you have to heighten your attention to detail and give extra effort. We have a lot of young guys that have never played special teams before (who) maybe don’t know how to watch special teams film.

“When you do that as a group you can say, ‘Hey. If you see this, I‘m going to play off you.’ In the past, we had four, five, six guys that played every special team, you know what you’re expecting each and every week. We’ve always had a culture of (good) special teams here. I can name name after name. Rock Cartwright, Mike Sellers, Khary Campbell, James Thrash, Vernon Fox, myself were all on one unit in one season. (Now) we’re trying to get more guys to believe that they’re core special teams guys and to get it done on Sunday.”

With Tuesday’s release of backup safety Jordan Pugh, seven of the nine players who had at least seven tackles for units that ranked eighth covering punts and 12th covering kickoffs in 2012, aren’t on the roster. Doughty, who was second, and Paul, who was third, are the only ones left. Kehl and Keenan Robinson are on injured reserve. Pro Bowl coverage ace Lorenzo Alexander is on I.R. with Arizona. D.J. Gomes is with Detroit. Pugh, Chris Wilson and D.J. Johnson are out of football.

”Last year, with Lorenzo being the key (guy), we all played off each other,“ Paul said. ”He made all of us better. I (knew) if I could force this ball in there, then either D.J. (Gomes), Lorenzo, Reed or Kehl was going to be in there to make that play. That’s what special teams is all about, being comfortable as a unit.

“It’s everybody being able to know if I‘m taking this gap, you can replace me (there). It’s just like offense and defense. Everybody has to mesh and be able to play off each other. You need five or six guys rallying around the ball instead of one or two people. We’re still figuring out our core group and with Kehl going down, that’s a big loss.”

Paul said that the Redskins are also still adjusting to new special teams coach Keith Burns after nine seasons under Danny Smith, who moved on to Pittsburgh in January.

”Everybody here loved Danny and having him here was very beneficial,“ Paul said. ”Keith is a different guy with a different scheme. Everybody has to get used to that. I trust in Keith, (but) everybody has to believe in him. Danny was extremely vocal, but he was extremely playful at the same time. With Keith, it’s more about business. I don’t think everybody’s completely buying in to certain aspects, but we are getting to the point where we are starting to trust Keith.

“Being on special teams is a privilege. Everybody who’s out there has to look at it like that. We need 11 players who love to play on special teams, who want to be out there, who want to make plays.”

As for facing Hester, whose 17 touchdowns on returns are the most in NFL history, Paul said, “He’s probably licking his fingers. It’s a great challenge for us. It’s a great way to come back and show the kind of special teams that we want to known as the rest of the year. We can set the tone.”

The Redskins aren’t setting a good tone on returns either. They lost punt returner Richard Crawford to a season-ending knee injury in August. Rookie Chris Thompson did so poorly during the first four games that he was made inactive last Sunday and was replaced by reserve receiver Josh Morgan, who didn’t fare any better. Kicker Kai Forbath has missed two field goal attempts in five tries after going 17-for-18 last year. And Sav Rocca had a punt blocked for a touchdown in Week 4 at Oakland.

“When you give up a blocked punt, you gotta go stop it,” Doughty said. “That’s what we did, but now we’ve opened up a different can of worms and we’re going to have to stop it. No one’s going to stop it for us.”

SERIES HISTORY: 41st regular-season meeting. Bears lead series, 20-19-1. The most memorable regular season game between the teams was Washington’s 7-3 victory on Nov. 17, 1940. Afterwards, Redskins owner George Preston Marshall called the Bears “cry babies.” Chicago responded with a record-setting 73-0 rout in the NFL Championship Game the following month back in Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - NOTES, QUOTES

-- The last time that Washington faced Chicago and quarterback Jay Cutler, cornerback DeAngelo Hall tied an NFL record with four interceptions, returning one for the game-winning touchdown in a 17-14 victory.

“It ain’t me against Jay, we’re just trying to get a win,” said Hall, who held Dallas star receiver Dez Bryant to five catches and 36 yards last Sunday. “It was a great day, but I can’t go into the game thinking about four interceptions. They’re playing good football right now.”

-- Jarvis Jenkins started the final 14 games of 2012 at left defensive end, but he made his 2013 debut this past Sunday at Dallas after serving a four-game suspension for substance abuse.

“I got my feet wet a little bit,” said Jenkins, who only played nine snaps. “Hopefully, I’ll play a little more this game. We didn’t gte the win, but it was good to get out there.”

-- Kyle Nelson has spent time with New Orleans, Kansas City, San Francisco, Philadelphia, San Diego, Seattle and Washington since signing with the Saints as a rookie free agent in July 2011, but other than the final six games of 2012 with the Chargers, Sunday’s Redskins game against the Chicago Bears will be his first regular season action. Nelson replaces Nick Sundberg, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in last Sunday’s loss at Dallas.

“I train with Nick in the offseason so it was kind of nice that he threw my name out there (to the Redskins),” said the 27-year-old Nelson, a tight end and long snapper at New Mexico State. “I‘m just happy to be here and have an opportunity to play with the Redskins. We’re a little different, but we have the saame kind of technique.”

Nelson said it should only take him a day or two to adjust to snapping the ball the way that kicker Kai Forbath and punter/holder Sav Rocca prefer.

“I’ll do my best to get it wherever they want me to put it,” Nelson said.

BY THE NUMBERS: 41 -- This is Washington’s only home game between Sept. 23 and Nov. 3, a span of 41 days.

QUOTE TO NOTE:“I have to be that guy. It’s no pressure. You just gotta go out and play football ... get back to being me.” -- QB Robert Griffin III on failing so far to meet the expectations he set with a record-setting rookie year in 2012 while leading the Redskins, now 1-4, to their first NFC East title since 1999.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

INJURY IMPACT

-- NT Chris Neild left the Oakland game on Sept. 29 with a right calf injury and didn’t play at Dallas on Oct. 13. Neild was full-go in Friday’s practice, however and is probable for Sunday.

-- CB David Amerson was limited again during Friday’s practice after suffering a concussion against the Cowboys and is listed as questionable.

“If he passes his tests (Saturday) and there are no problems, he’ll be ready to go. Everybody else is probable,” said coach Mike Shanahan.

--TE Fred Davis (ankle) is probable to face the Bears.

PLAYER NOTES

-- ILB Bryan Kehl was placed on injured reserve (knee) on Oct. 16 and replaced by former Rams ILB Josh Hull.

-- LS Nick Sundberg was placed on injured reserve (knee) on Oct. 16 and replaced by former Chargers LS Kyle Nelson.

-- S Jordan Pugh was cut on Oct. 16 and replaced by former 49ers S Trenton Robinson.

-- WR Santana Moss needs 71 receiving yards to become the ninth active player with 10,000.

-- RB Alfred Morris needs 10 rushing yards to join the retired Larry Brown and Mike Thomas as the only Redskins to gain 2,000 during their first two NFL seasons.

-- OLB Ryan Kerrigan can become the first Redskins LB to return an INT for a TD in each of his first three seasons with such a play on Sunday.

-- QB Robert Griffin III will become the sixth Redskin to pass for 300 yards in four games in one season with his next such performance.

-- ILB London Fletcher should start his 205th consecutive game on Sunday, just three shy of the record for an NFL LB held by the retired Derrick Brooks.

GAME PLAN: Coordinator Kyle Shanahan has to be encouraged that his offense gained a season-high 433 yards last Sunday and only 84 came when the game was out of hand unlike the first two weeks when most of the success came in garbage time.

However, Shanahan can’t be happy that the Redskins kicked field goals on all three of their penetrations of the Dallas’ 25-yard line dropping them to 50 percent red zone efficiency.

The Bears are eighth in red zone defense, just 20th overall so there are plays for QB Robert Griffin III, RB Alfred Morris and WR Pierre Garcon to make. Garcon has just one game with more than receiving 79 yards while Morris has only one with more than 81 rushing yards. And Griffin has as many INTs (five) as he had for all of 2012 but with 14 fewer TDs (six compared to 20). Rookie TE Jordan Reed is a comer.

After surrendering an 80-yard TD drive on the opening series at Dallas, coordinator Jim Haslett’s defense allowed just 133 yards the rest of the way. Unlike the pass-happy Cowboys, the Bears are more balanced.

QB Jay Cutler and WR Brandon Marshall, each of whom started for Washington coach Mike Shanahan in Denver, are the stars, but RB Matt Forte is fourth in the league in yards from scrimmage and he, TE Martellus Bennett and WR Alshon Jeffery all have from 29-33 catches.

Redskins CB DeAngelo Hall, who’s coming off a shutdown of Cowboys stud WR Dez Bryant, tied an NFL record with four INTs of Cutler the last time the teams played in 2010. Haslett loves to blitz, which will leave Hall and the rest of the suspect secondary in single coverage much of the day. Washington’s run defense has stepped up after a poor first two games.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Redskins CB DeAngelo Hall vs. Bears WR Brandon Marshall -- If Hall played baseball, he’d be a power hitter with plenty of strikeouts and more than a few home runs. Hall, one of five active players with at least 40 career INTs, has also given up more than his share of big plays. The mercurial Marshall ranks fifth with 40 catches and 12th with 465 receiving yards and has five TDs. He had seven catches for 98 yards but no TDs against Hall and Washington for Miami in 2011.

Redskins special teams vs. Bears KOR/PR Devin Hester -- Washington’s poor tackling and some questionable non-calls on seeming illegal blocks by Dallas helped make talented Cowboys return man Dwayne Harris the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week last Sunday. Now Washington’s league-worst coverage units have to deal with Hester, who at 30 ranks third in the NFL on kickoff returns but has sunk to 5.8 yards per return. Still, the Redskins need to redeem themselves.