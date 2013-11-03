Washington Redskins - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - INSIDE SLANT

Last season, Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III set the NFL rookie record with a 102.4 passer rating. The only quarterbacks ahead of him were Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Denver’s Peyton Manning, each a Super Bowl MVP and a career record-holder.

But as the Redskins reach mid-season 2013 on Sunday against visiting San Diego, Griffin is just 20th in the passer ratings with a 79.2, trailing not only Manning and Rodgers but also the unheralded E.J. Manuel, Alex Smith, Jake Locker and Ryan Tannehill.

“It sucks,” Griffin said. “We’ve struggled at times. We’ve been really great at times. Against Chicago (in Week 7), we threw the ball extremely well and ran the ball efficiently. This past week we didn’t do that. We just need to be more consistent. We’re going to run the football. We just got make sure we stay true to that and the passing will come. There’s no secret sauce, no secret weapons. You just gotta go out there and execute.”

Last Sunday in Denver, after Washington took a 21-7 advantage ion a touchdown run by Alfred Morris and an interception return to the house by cornerback DeAngelo Hall on consecutive plays early in the thirds quarter, Griffin’s passer rating was 38.5 the rest of the way compared to Manning’s 97.3.

“We’re a work in progress,” coach Mike Shanahan said. “Robert’s not exactly the same as he was a year ago (in the wake of his major knee surgery in January) so we are going to get different defenses. At times, you can see that speed has come back and he’s feeling more comfortable. Every once in a while you’ll see something positive like you did the week before against Chicago (when Griffin posted a season-best 105.2 rating) and then you see yourselves in that fourth quarter against Denver when we had the ball seven times and we had five turnovers. I had never seen something like that before.”

Washington’s receivers, who’ve had their share of drops, including two downfield on the Redskins’ first series after Hall’s touchdown, declined to blame Griffin for their lack of production.

“We gotta fix everything,” said Pierre Garcon, who declared back in training camp that the Redskins, fifth overall in 2012, could have the best offense ever. “We’re getting closer, but it’s not where it needs to be. A lot of opportunities we missed, a lot of things we can improve on and will improve on. We’ve got a lot of threats. We can still make it the best offense we can ever put out there.”

Garcon, whose 47 catches (for 512 yards) through seven games are a franchise record, is the only Washington wideout with more than 19 catches and 254 yards. Santana Moss, the longest-tenured Redskin with nine seasons in Washingtom, said much of the passing game’s struggles can be traced to Griffin’s absence from OTAs and minicamp and then from preseason games as he rehabbed from knee surgery in January.

“We’re improving with our circumstances of being with (three) other quarterbacks the whole preseason, not having our guy for the whole offseason,” Moss said. “I told you all Week 1 when Robert was coming back (that) I didn’t expect us to go out there and kill people in the air because I knew we hadn’t had that time together ... to get that comfortable feeling. Every week, we getting (more) comfortable and gotten a little better. That’s all we can do and build off that.”

The Redskins abandoned the run with the Denver game tied 21-21, but tight end Logan Paulsen, a blocking specialist, declined to criticize offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling.

“We had some opportunities to make plays on the first drive of the fourth quarter,” Paulsen said. “We had some drops. If we make those plays, we’re not having this conversation. Then maybe we can get back to running the football and get them off balance a little bit. But things started to landslide and we had to do something. So much of what we did last year was predicated on balance, allowing us to stick with what we do best. Certain games dictate that we have to throw more. I have a lot of respect for the way Kyle calls games. Obviously it didn’t work out the way he wanted.”

At 2-5, Washington is still in the NFC East race since Dallas leads the division with a 4-4 record, a fact for which backup receivers Josh Morgan and Moss are thankful.

“When you’re in a season like this, all you can do is keep grinding,” said Moss, who was part of Washington’s 7-0 (2012), 5-0 (2005) and 4-0 (2007) stretch drives that clinched its only playoff spots during this millennium. “We put in good work every day. Eventually, if you keep putting good work in ... then we have the chance to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

SERIES HISTORY: 10th regular-season meeting. Redskins lead series, 6-3. The most memorable matchup came in 2005 when Chargers All-Pro RB LaDainian Tomlinson scored from 41 yards out to beat host Washington 23-17 in OT.

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - NOTES, QUOTES

-- Tight end Fred Davis, who came into the season as the starter, has just three catches for 25 yards and has been inactive for four of the five games since he was benched in the second half of Week 2 after missing an assignment. The Redskins unsuccessfully tried to deal Davis before Tuesday’s trade deadline so he remains on the roster as the fourth tight end and a $2.5 million spare part, presuming he’s de-activated one more game and loses a $500,000 bonus.

“I like it here, but I want to play,” said Davis, who spurned an offseason offer from Buffalo that would’ve paid him $700,000 more to re-sign with Washington. “If I can’t play here, I do want to play somewhere else. It’s frustrating not being out there because I know there are plays I know I can make. Losing make it even more because I know I can be out there helping. It’s a business, I‘m sure (the bonus) plays a factor. I came (back) here for less money. To me that shows loyalty to the Redskins. This is a situation I could laugh at later in life. I have to keep working hard. At the end of the day, it’s a fraternity between coaches. They got to tell the other coaches if I leave that I stayed a pro, I didn’t shut down, didn’t let this bother me.”

Coach Mike Shanahan met with Davis on Wednesday for the first time in several weeks to discuss his role for the rest of the season.

-- Last Sunday was one of the toughest of Redskins safety Reed Doughty’s eight seasons. First, he was unable to play for Washington’s struggling defense as it gave up 446 yards and 38 points in a loss in because of a concussion he suffered during the fourth quarter the previous week against Chicago. But the game was also the only one that Washington has played in his native Colorado since he was drafted in 2006 and he wan’t even allowed to make the trip.

“I was at peace with the decision,” Doughty said. “I was progressing, but I just didn’t get there. I practiced a lot last Thursday. Obviously I wasn’t taking hits. I felt OK after practice, but Friday I realized I wasn’t ready. I tried to convince myself I was ready, but you have to be honest. I‘m really disappointed I missed the game (back home which) made it an even harder decision, but at the end of the day, it was a medical decision and it was the right one. (My parents said) ‘at least we’ll see you,’ but from a medical perspective, it was best (not to be) in a loud environment at altitude and not be flying. It was frustrating having to watch. I felt like a crazy fan yelling at the TV, knowing what coverages we were in, knowing our game plan, I was playing the game in my head where I would be on the field.”

Doughty practiced fully on Wednesday and Shanahan expects him to be ready for Sunday’s game against San Diego.

-- Backup quarterback Kirk Cousins, who rallied Washington past eventual Super Bowl champion Baltimore and then beat Cleveland the next week while fellow rookie Robert Griffin III was sidelined last December, played in Denver for the first time since Week 3 of preseason. Cousins entered the game with just 4:11 left and Washington trailing 38-21 after Griffin was kayoed by Broncos defensive lineman Terrance Knighton. Cousins completed five of nine passes for 48 yards but was also intercepted twice, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

“You have to be a little more aggressive when you’re down by 17 points,” Cousins said. “You can’t throw the check-down to the running back every play. The defense is going to pin their ears back. They’re not honoring the run game at all. You haven’t had the reps in practice. You haven’t gotten into the flow of the game. All those things combined to make it tough. Being a backup quarterback is challenging. You have to be ready at a moment’s notice to be the man in charge without much preparation, but I fully expect to have success when I do get a chance. I have to have success if I want to stay in this league.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 55-7 -- The difference in points off turnovers between the Redskins and the Chargers.

QUOTE TO NOTE:“I never slept through a whole meeting, but I’ve nodded off. Everyone nods off. It’s dark in there. You’re watching film, you nod off, you wake up, get something to drink and go back at it.” -- TE Fred Davis.

NFL Team Report - Washington Redskins - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

-- S Jordan Pugh was released for the second time in three weeks on Tuesday when S Brandon Meriweather returned from his one-game suspension for illegal hits.

PLAYER NOTES

-- TE Jordan Reed can pass the late Jerry Smith and the retired Chris Cooley for the most catches by a Redskins rookie TE with four more on Sunday against San Diego to give him 38.

-- WR Santana Moss needs one catch to become the ninth active player with 700.

-- OLB Ryan Kerrigan needs two sacks to tie the retired Wilber Marshall for 10th in franchise history with 24.5.

-- WR Pierre Garcon needs three catches for his third 50-catch of the last five seasons.

-- ILB London Fletcher’s next INT will be his 13th for Washington, tying Rich Milot for fourth-most by a Redskins linebacker.

INJURY IMPACT

-- SS Reed Doughty practiced fully for a second straight day on Thursday after missing last Sunday’s game at Denver with a concussion.

-- QB Robert Griffin III took full practice again on Thursday after leaving the Broncos’ game during the fourth quarter with an injured left knee.

-- S Jose Gumbs took limited practice on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday because of an ankle injury.

-- WR Pierre Garcon returned to full practice on Thursday after working on a limited basis on Wednesday because of a calf injury.

GAME PLAN: After running the ball 43 times and dropping back 30 times in the previous week’s 45-41 survival of Chicago, Washington dropped back 42 times and ran the ball just 28 times during the loss in Denver. The Redskins stopped running even when they were still ahead of tied. Only three teams give up more yards per pass and only two give up more yards per carry than the Chargers so they can be attacked either way. Washington is better when the power of RB Alfred Morris sets up the the play-action passing game. That’s especially important this season with QB Robert Griffin III struggling to connect with his receivers downfield. The Redskins’ pass protection was dreadful once they fell well behind last week. Rookie TE Jordan Reed caught 17 passes for 224 yards while being targeted 22 times the past two games, surpassing WR Pierre Garcon (20 targets, 12 catches, 104 yards) as Griffin’s favorite target.

The Redskins are giving up the second-most yards per pass while ranking 24th in yards per-carry allowed. They’re definitely stronger against the run. That’s a good matchup for the Chargers, who rank second in yards per-pass but just 16th in yards per-carry. After facing league-leading passer Peyton Manning last week, Washington now gets second-ranked Philip Rivers, who’s having a comeback season (15 TDs, five INTs, 73.9 completion percentage) after a couple of down years. The Redskins will welcome back FS Brandon Meriweather (suspension) and SS Reed Doughty (concussion), but CB DeAngelo Hall (three INTs, two forced fumbles, fumble recovery, three TDS) and OLB Ryan Kerrigan (6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles) are the defense’s top playmakers. Perry Riley has usurped fellow ILB London Fletcher, 38, as the top tackler.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Redskins QB Robert Griffin III vs. Chargers FS Eric Weddle -- Griffin has sunk from third in the NFL in passer rating in 2012 to 21st now following Jan. 9 knee surgery. He has thrown eight INTs in seven games after being picked off just five times in 15 games last season. Weddle, an All-Pro last year, has yet to pick off a pass as San Diego has slid from 18th in pass defense last year to 26th despite facing only two elite QBs, Dallas’ Tony Romo and Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck.

--Redskins FS Brandon Meriweather vs. Chargers TE Antonio Gates -- Meriweather always causes a stir. Either he’s leading with his helmet and giving concussions to foes and himself (Week 2 at Green Bay), earning a suspension for illegal hits to receivers (Week 7 against Chicago) or he’s saying he’s going to go for opponents’ knees instead of their heads (Monday). With 42 catches and 497 yards, Gates, a three-time All-Pro, is just seven catches and 41 yards shy of his 2012 totals.